17195 Fostoria LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool clubhouse microwave

Great Over 55 community located in Estero area. Wonderful community pool. Lakes, great for fishing. Clubhouse activities, and Shuffleboard. This Lovely, TURN KEY furnished home offers a Master Bedroom with Queen bed, 2nd bedroom/Laundry room with Washer and Dryer. A great pull out couch in the SPACIOUS nicely furnished living room for guests, ample closets. The kitchen features full size Refrigerator with freezer, stove, and microwave. plenty of dishes, pots and pans, small appliances, and cutlery as well as linens. (NO SMOKING) Rent includes water, and access to trash Dumpster at gate ,and lawn mowing. Would entertain rent with option to buy.Renters are not allowed to have pets by community rule.