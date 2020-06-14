All apartments in San Carlos Park
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:30 PM

17195 Fostoria LN

17195 Fostoria Lane · (239) 333-5386
Location

17195 Fostoria Lane, San Carlos Park, FL 33967

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Great Over 55 community located in Estero area. Wonderful community pool. Lakes, great for fishing. Clubhouse activities, and Shuffleboard. This Lovely, TURN KEY furnished home offers a Master Bedroom with Queen bed, 2nd bedroom/Laundry room with Washer and Dryer. A great pull out couch in the SPACIOUS nicely furnished living room for guests, ample closets. The kitchen features full size Refrigerator with freezer, stove, and microwave. plenty of dishes, pots and pans, small appliances, and cutlery as well as linens. (NO SMOKING) Rent includes water, and access to trash Dumpster at gate ,and lawn mowing. Would entertain rent with option to buy.Renters are not allowed to have pets by community rule.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17195 Fostoria LN have any available units?
17195 Fostoria LN has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17195 Fostoria LN have?
Some of 17195 Fostoria LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17195 Fostoria LN currently offering any rent specials?
17195 Fostoria LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17195 Fostoria LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 17195 Fostoria LN is pet friendly.
Does 17195 Fostoria LN offer parking?
No, 17195 Fostoria LN does not offer parking.
Does 17195 Fostoria LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17195 Fostoria LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17195 Fostoria LN have a pool?
Yes, 17195 Fostoria LN has a pool.
Does 17195 Fostoria LN have accessible units?
No, 17195 Fostoria LN does not have accessible units.
Does 17195 Fostoria LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 17195 Fostoria LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17195 Fostoria LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 17195 Fostoria LN does not have units with air conditioning.
