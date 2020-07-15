Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

78 Apartments for rent in Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often com... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Spruce Creek
3227 Vail View Drive
3227 Vail View Drive, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1810 sqft
Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with 2 car Garage. Living room/Dining combination with wood flooring & Plantation Shutters on windows, French doors lead to enclosed Porch for bonus room.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Spruce Creek
1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard
1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1517 sqft
Available for long term rental, this Furnished Condo is located in Spruce Creek Fly-In, overlooking a nature area. It offers a Great Room with Stone Fireplace and a wet bar, a 1st floor Powder Room, 2 Bedrooms up, each with a private bath.
Results within 1 mile of Samsula-Spruce Creek

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Venetian Bay
3609 Romea Circle
3609 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Executive Townhouse, located in the prestigious community of Venetian Bay. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with loft, 2 car garage Parkside Townhouse offers maintenance free living.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6170 Sabal Point Circle
6170 Sabal Point Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2106 sqft
LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY IN PORT ORANGE. OPEN & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH 2100 OF LIVING AREA.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6164 Sabal Point Circle
6164 Sabal Point Circle, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2042 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in gated community, Sabal Creek. Over 2,000 sq ft. Large great room, enclosed Florida room, and open covered patio. Fenced in backyard on preserved woods. Wood laminate and tile flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Samsula-Spruce Creek
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
31 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
9 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
30 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
202 Units Available
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,137
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
43 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
18 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated March 14 at 08:32 PM
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3531 Forest Branch Drive
3531 Forest Branch Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1202 sqft
***ONE STORY*** FENCED BACKYARD*** 2 Beds X 2 Baths ***TOWN HOME with Vaulted ceilings, skylights, Huge Living Area, Screened Balcony, Wood & Tile floor (NO CARPET). Eat in kitchen offers a breakfast bar that opens to the large living dining room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge
215 Avon St
215 Avon Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1543 sqft
Pet friendly, Pool home, Port Orange - Sparkling pool home. Approx 1,800 Sq ft (which includes the 2 car garage) Split BR plan, tile in kitchen and living room, laminate floors in bedrooms.. Large living room and dining area near the kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3960 Willow Trail Run Unit D17
3960 Willow Trail Run, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Port Orange Townhouse 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom - This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse has tile flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Freshly painted. The open floor plan allows for a combined living and dining area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6169 HALF MOON DRIVE
6169 Half Moon Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1828 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout the generous living space, along with a charming fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Countryside
951 S Lakewood Terrace
951 South Lakewood Terrace, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Clean, nonsmoking, beautifully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse. Short term vacation unit. Community pool and close to beach

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1085 York Way
1085 York Way, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1416 sqft
This 3/2/2 has been updated with new flooring, paint, and light fixtures. At the front tiled porch you enter the formal living room, pass under a brick arch to the kitchen, dining room, family room and enclosed rear porch.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
620 Brown Pelican Drive
620 Brown Pelican Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
This lovely, attached, single family home sits on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful gated community of Pelican Bay. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home includes a Florida room, wet bar for entertaining and a 1 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated October 3 at 02:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
119 Sea Duck Drive
119 Sea Duck Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1574 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage. Oversized sunken living room with stone fireplace, cozy formal dining area, split bedroom layout. Eat-In galley kitchen with a pass through for that open spacious feeling.

1 of 20

Last updated November 30 at 07:50 AM
1 Unit Available
3747 Gatewood Drive
3747 Gatewood Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1064 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 1,064 sf home is located in Port Orange, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Countryside
950 Vanessa Ct Apt F
950 Vanessa Court, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1453 sqft
Beautiful carefree living in this recently renovated 2 story townhouse in popular Countryside Community of Port Orange. Upscale townhouse which features includes two master suites, one up and one down. 2.5 bathrooms with upstairs loft.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm
5460 Canna Court
5460 Canna Court, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2038 sqft
Maintenance free Living! Waterfront corner lot in the desirable community of Royal Palm. Lawn, pest control, mulch, cable TV, annual pressure washing and new paint is included through the HOA.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
787 Sugar Cane Lane
787 Sugar Cane Lane, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2467 sqft
Port Orange 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Charming and spacious, 3 bedroom 2 bath family home in Sugar Mill neighborhood of Port Orange. Carpet and tile flooring. Covered front porch and large patio in the fenced back yard. Fireplace in living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Samsula-Spruce Creek renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

