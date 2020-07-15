/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 PM
94 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1983 Rutgers Place
1983 Rutgers Place, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2143 sqft
SPRUCE CREEK FLY-IN 24/7 GATED COMMUNITY. OUTSTANDING 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH FAIRWAY CHASE VILLA ON THE GOLF COURSE. MAIN MASTER SUITE IS DOWNSTAIRS WITH SEPARATE DRESSING AREA, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET & BATH.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Spruce Creek
3227 Vail View Drive
3227 Vail View Drive, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1810 sqft
Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with 2 car Garage. Living room/Dining combination with wood flooring & Plantation Shutters on windows, French doors lead to enclosed Porch for bonus room.
Results within 1 mile of Samsula-Spruce Creek
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Waters Edge
1806 Masoud Court
1806 Masoud Court, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1977 sqft
Lake Front Waters Edge Beauty!!New Tile Floorings throughout.House is located in a nice and quite cul-de -sac .Split floor plan, Grand room with sliding doors to covered lanai, fans in all rooms , washer, dryer , fridge, nice size pantry .
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Spruce Creek
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
Suitable for celebrities or executives relocating to the area needing a FURNISHED TURNKEY luxury short term rental.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6170 Sabal Point Circle
6170 Sabal Point Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2106 sqft
LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY IN PORT ORANGE. OPEN & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH 2100 OF LIVING AREA.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6164 Sabal Point Circle
6164 Sabal Point Circle, Port Orange, FL
Lovely 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in gated community, Sabal Creek. Over 2,000 sq ft. Large great room, enclosed Florida room, and open covered patio. Fenced in backyard on preserved woods. Wood laminate and tile flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Samsula-Spruce Creek
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
202 Units Available
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1368 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
31 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
18 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
43 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
30 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Georgetowne
336 Yorktowne Drive
336 Yorktowne Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
336 Yorktowne Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! This home features tile floors throughout, fresh paint and a wood burning fireplace.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
3015 Neverland Drive
3015 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Grande Champion
301 Grande Lake Dr
301 Grande Lake Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1887 sqft
IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED 3/2 HOME ON CORNER LOT IN CHAMPIONS GATE! Spacious interior that captures the open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. Stainless appliances and granite counter tops line the kitchen, with a center island.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Allandale
5130 Taylor Avenue
5130 Taylor Ave, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, 1 car garage, and fenced rear yard. As you enter this new home; living, dining, kitchen combo (great room), half bath, and inside laundry/mud room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
6217 Ranier Circle
6217 Ranier Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1938 sqft
Lovely home in an upscale neighborhood! Large 3bed 2bath home, with oversized two car garage. Separate laundry room is a convenient feature. Screened in Florida room offers shaded privacy.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Grande Champion
101 Kelly Thomas Way
101 Kelly Thomas Way, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 sqft
VERY NICE LOCATION , 5 MIN TO THE BEACH , RESTAURANTS , BANKS , EMBRY RIDDLE , DAYTONA STATE COLLAGE , ALMOST NEW UNIT WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3006 Neverland Drive
3006 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1536 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3005 Neverland Drive
3005 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1662 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3095 Neverland Drive
3095 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1536 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3010 Neverland Drive
3010 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3067 Neverland Drive
3067 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1536 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge
215 Avon St
215 Avon Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1543 sqft
Pet friendly, Pool home, Port Orange - Sparkling pool home. Approx 1,800 Sq ft (which includes the 2 car garage) Split BR plan, tile in kitchen and living room, laminate floors in bedrooms.. Large living room and dining area near the kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Highridge Estates
1426 Colin Kelly Ave
1426 Colin Kelly Avenue, Volusia County, FL
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home Just blocks away from down town Daytona, come see this beautiful property before it gets snatched up.
Similar Pages
Samsula-Spruce Creek 2 BedroomsSamsula-Spruce Creek 3 BedroomsSamsula-Spruce Creek Apartments with BalconiesSamsula-Spruce Creek Apartments with Garages
Samsula-Spruce Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSamsula-Spruce Creek Apartments with ParkingSamsula-Spruce Creek Apartments with PoolsSamsula-Spruce Creek Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL