2 bedroom apartments
76 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
Spruce Creek
1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard
1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1517 sqft
Available for long term rental, this Furnished Condo is located in Spruce Creek Fly-In, overlooking a nature area. It offers a Great Room with Stone Fireplace and a wet bar, a 1st floor Powder Room, 2 Bedrooms up, each with a private bath.
Results within 1 mile of Samsula-Spruce Creek
Summer Trees
38 Summer Trees Road
38 Summer Trees Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
This 2/2 home in 55+ Community has had plenty of upgrades; laminate flooring; new granite counters, New appliances; stove, dishwasher; microwave .Master bath upgraded . Roof replaced 1 year ago.
Venetian Bay
3609 Romea Circle
3609 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Executive Townhouse, located in the prestigious community of Venetian Bay. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with loft, 2 car garage Parkside Townhouse offers maintenance free living.
Venetian Bay
3639 Romea Circle
3639 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Venetian Bay Beauty New Smyrna Beach - Offered is spacious, vaulted ceilings 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, townhome of Parkside in Venetian Bay. This is maintenance free living. It has all the upscale amenities Venetian Bay offers.
Results within 5 miles of Samsula-Spruce Creek
Port Orange Gateway Center
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1182 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Port Orange Gateway Center
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1149 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1068 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
Pelican Bay
145 N Gull Circle
145 Gull Cir N, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1712 sqft
Amazing property available for long term rental in the beautiful Pelican Bay subdivision. 2 master suites, hot tub and golf course view. Peaceful living at its best! Plenty of storage and closets. RainSoft system in over sized 2 car garage.
940 Village Trail
940 Village Trail, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1071 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in the beautiful Villagio on the Lakes, a gated Community. This unit is on the ground floor and has fresh paint and flooring through out.
3531 Forest Branch Drive
3531 Forest Branch Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1202 sqft
***ONE STORY*** FENCED BACKYARD*** 2 Beds X 2 Baths ***TOWN HOME with Vaulted ceilings, skylights, Huge Living Area, Screened Balcony, Wood & Tile floor (NO CARPET). Eat in kitchen offers a breakfast bar that opens to the large living dining room.
3960 Willow Trail Run Unit D17
3960 Willow Trail Run, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Port Orange Townhouse 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom - This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse has tile flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Freshly painted. The open floor plan allows for a combined living and dining area.
Countryside
951 S Lakewood Terrace
951 South Lakewood Terrace, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Clean, nonsmoking, beautifully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse. Short term vacation unit. Community pool and close to beach
656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1
656 Mount Olympous Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
This lovely 2 story townhouse is located in a safe and convenient family community with a community pool just around the corner; a playground across the street and a walking trail.
Pelican Bay
124 Laughing Gull Court
124 Laughing Gull Court, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1279 sqft
Enjoy the tropical atmosphere that Beautiful Pelican Bay offers from this 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home with den and enclosed Florida room.
3747 Gatewood Drive
3747 Gatewood Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1064 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 1,064 sf home is located in Port Orange, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
Countryside
950 Vanessa Ct Apt F
950 Vanessa Court, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1070 sqft
Beautiful carefree living in this recently renovated 2 story townhouse in popular Countryside Community of Port Orange. Upscale townhouse which features includes two master suites, one up and one down. 2.5 bathrooms with upstairs loft.
4583 Barnacle Drive
4583 Barnacle Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1523 sqft
Fabulous single family home located in the heart of Port Orange. Home has 2 bedrooms with a large loft upstairs that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or home office. Huge screened in back patio and fenced backyard.
Commonwealth Mobile Estates
5407 Rogers Ave
5407 Rogers Avenue, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Pet friendly mobile home In Port Orange - Modern 2008 mobile home near US1. No age restrictions. Small pet ok. Fenced patio and dog run. Storage shed. Vaulted ceilings. Dishwasher and inside washer and dryer included.
Pelican Bay
244 Surf Scooter Drive
244 Surf Scooter Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1520 sqft
1 Year Lease. Great rental in Pelican Bay, one story townhouse with two bedroom & two baths all on ground floor, end unit with nice screened back porch. One car garage, This is one you need to see before you rent anything.
Results within 10 miles of Samsula-Spruce Creek
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1083 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
