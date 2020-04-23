All apartments in Samoset
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:13 PM

2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT

2539 River Preserve Court · (941) 751-0670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2539 River Preserve Court, Samoset, FL 34208
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2539 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Third bedroom possible in this two bedroom, two bath on the second floor, stairs only condo. This bonus room could be an office, den or third bedroom. Tile flooring in kitchen, dining and both bathrooms, Stone kitchen counters and lots of cabinet space is open to great room. Split bedroom design, walk in closets in both and tub/shower in both bathrooms. Residence has high ceilings and a front balcony/entrance area. The community has swimming pool and barbeque grill. Located across the street from Golf Links Golf Course, the Pittsburgh Pirates spring training facility, close to I-75 and minutes from downtown Bradenton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT have any available units?
2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT have?
Some of 2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Samoset.
Does 2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT offer parking?
No, 2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT has a pool.
Does 2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
