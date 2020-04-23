2539 RIVER PRESERVE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Third bedroom possible in this two bedroom, two bath on the second floor, stairs only condo. This bonus room could be an office, den or third bedroom. Tile flooring in kitchen, dining and both bathrooms, Stone kitchen counters and lots of cabinet space is open to great room. Split bedroom design, walk in closets in both and tub/shower in both bathrooms. Residence has high ceilings and a front balcony/entrance area. The community has swimming pool and barbeque grill. Located across the street from Golf Links Golf Course, the Pittsburgh Pirates spring training facility, close to I-75 and minutes from downtown Bradenton.