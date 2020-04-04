All apartments in Ruskin
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

904 15th St NE

904 15th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

904 15th Street Northeast, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Wellington North at Bay Park Offers a 4/2/2. This magnificent home is a 4-bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home that has over 1900 sqft of living area. The home features Brand New Carpeting flooring throughout the dining room, foyer, walkways and bedrooms with tile flooring in all wet areas. The Home also has Fresh Brand New Paint through out. Formal dining and living room combo just off the foyer area. Kitchen is massive with cabinetry offering tons of space as well as a pantry area. Plenty of counter space to prepare any type of meal or snack. The kitchen features a serving counter that overlooks into the living room, making entertaining easy and simple. Adjacent to the kitchen is a cozy dining area. Master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and adjoining private master bathroom. Three secondary bedrooms have all the room you could ever need and are supported by another full bathroom. Enjoy the open backyard that has tons of potential for family fun and BBQs. Enjoy the community tennis courts and playground or an evening stroll within the neighborhood This location is great for all boaters! Lawn edging and trimming included on the rent. There are three public boat ramps within 5 miles from this home, including E.G. Simmons Park! HOA Application and approval required before move in. Close to Hwy 41 and I- 75 for easy commute not to mention popular restaurants and shops. Available 03.18.2020. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/BXpT4W_pQNc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 15th St NE have any available units?
904 15th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 904 15th St NE have?
Some of 904 15th St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 15th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
904 15th St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 15th St NE pet-friendly?
No, 904 15th St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 904 15th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 904 15th St NE does offer parking.
Does 904 15th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 15th St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 15th St NE have a pool?
No, 904 15th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 904 15th St NE have accessible units?
No, 904 15th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 904 15th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 15th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 15th St NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 904 15th St NE has units with air conditioning.
