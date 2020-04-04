904 15th St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage tennis court

Wellington North at Bay Park Offers a 4/2/2. This magnificent home is a 4-bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home that has over 1900 sqft of living area. The home features Brand New Carpeting flooring throughout the dining room, foyer, walkways and bedrooms with tile flooring in all wet areas. The Home also has Fresh Brand New Paint through out. Formal dining and living room combo just off the foyer area. Kitchen is massive with cabinetry offering tons of space as well as a pantry area. Plenty of counter space to prepare any type of meal or snack. The kitchen features a serving counter that overlooks into the living room, making entertaining easy and simple. Adjacent to the kitchen is a cozy dining area. Master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and adjoining private master bathroom. Three secondary bedrooms have all the room you could ever need and are supported by another full bathroom. Enjoy the open backyard that has tons of potential for family fun and BBQs. Enjoy the community tennis courts and playground or an evening stroll within the neighborhood This location is great for all boaters! Lawn edging and trimming included on the rent. There are three public boat ramps within 5 miles from this home, including E.G. Simmons Park! HOA Application and approval required before move in. Close to Hwy 41 and I- 75 for easy commute not to mention popular restaurants and shops. Available 03.18.2020. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/BXpT4W_pQNc