Ruskin, FL
812 Barclay Wood Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

812 Barclay Wood Drive

812 Barclay Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

812 Barclay Wood Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exquisite 4BR/2BA Spacious Home ft. Vaulted Ceilings - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

EXQUISITE CORNER LOT HOME ! With 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage and highlighted fixtures, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceiling, open floor plan, spacious and nicely decorated with columns.

The spacious living, dining and family rooms are ideal for holiday gatherings, everyday living and entertaining family and friends. In the HEART of the home is the delightful eat-in kitchen showcasing a practical island/ breakfast bar, STAINLESS STEEL appliances and PLENTY of cabinets and counter space will keep your #1 cook happy! GLORIOUS Master's retreat with AMPLE walk-in closet space and a FABULOUS master bathroom with his & her's vanities, a separate shower and a relaxing tub. Secondary Bedrooms are large, share a bathroom. The cozy patio and the FULLY FENCED backyard are perfect for parties, ENJOYING endless summer days, yummy BBQs, little ones and pets to play. OUTSTANDING Location with GREAT Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, Recreation, Little Harbor, Bahia Beach Nearby plus an easy commute to Riverview, Apollo Beach, Brandon and Downtown Tampa. Bring your lovely family and make new memories here. Available Today!

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1171966?accessKey=5a2e

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-605-5547.

(RLNE3979448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Barclay Wood Drive have any available units?
812 Barclay Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 812 Barclay Wood Drive have?
Some of 812 Barclay Wood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Barclay Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
812 Barclay Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Barclay Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Barclay Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 812 Barclay Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 812 Barclay Wood Drive offers parking.
Does 812 Barclay Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Barclay Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Barclay Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 812 Barclay Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 812 Barclay Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 812 Barclay Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Barclay Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Barclay Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Barclay Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Barclay Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
