802 PARKER DEN DRIVE

Rent this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Bahia Lakes! This split floor plan with open concept is perfect for family gatherings or privacy. The kitchen has beautiful 42 inch wood cabinets, granite counter top, huge island that overlooks the great room, casual dining area with sliders that open to the extended screened-in covered lanai and a beautiful fenced in yard. Indoor utility complete with washer and dryer. Bahia Lakes is a planned community with pool, clubhouse and playground. It is conveniently located to highways for quick and easy access to Tampa, Bradenton and Sarasota. You'll be just minutes from Ruskin's Little Harbor and Simmons Park! Easy access to marinas and public boat ramps nearby. Rent includes lawn care. Pet friendly.