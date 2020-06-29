All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
802 PARKER DEN DRIVE
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM

802 PARKER DEN DRIVE

802 Parker Den Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

802 Parker Den Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Bahia Lakes! This split floor plan with open concept is perfect for family gatherings or privacy. The kitchen has beautiful 42 inch wood cabinets, granite counter top, huge island that overlooks the great room, casual dining area with sliders that open to the extended screened-in covered lanai and a beautiful fenced in yard. Indoor utility complete with washer and dryer. Bahia Lakes is a planned community with pool, clubhouse and playground. It is conveniently located to highways for quick and easy access to Tampa, Bradenton and Sarasota. You'll be just minutes from Ruskin's Little Harbor and Simmons Park! Easy access to marinas and public boat ramps nearby. Rent includes lawn care. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE have any available units?
802 PARKER DEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE have?
Some of 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
802 PARKER DEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 PARKER DEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 BedroomsRuskin 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ruskin Apartments with ParkingRuskin Dog Friendly Apartments
Ruskin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa