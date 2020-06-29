All apartments in Ruskin
514 19th St NW

Location

514 19th St NW, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Big and beautiful watch the sunset with a pond in the back yard - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Come take a tour of this beautiful 6-bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the Gated community of Mira Largo! This home has over 3000 sq ft. Nice laminate flooring in the living area, the kitchen offers beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, island, breakfast bar and ceramic tile. A bedroom room down stairs for the perfect in laws. The open floor plan creates a steady flow between the family room and kitchen allowing for effortless entertaining. Huge master bedroom, master bathroom has dual sinks, separate shower and a huge garden tub. You will love the view after a long day of work on the enclosed screened lanai and huge fenced yard. Well-manicured landscaping and perfect curb appeal. Mira Lago boasts 2 clubhouses with 2 large community pools, basketball court, just minutes from the beach and boat ramps. Make this your home today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942

(RLNE4641190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 19th St NW have any available units?
514 19th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 514 19th St NW have?
Some of 514 19th St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 19th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
514 19th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 19th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 514 19th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 514 19th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 514 19th St NW offers parking.
Does 514 19th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 19th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 19th St NW have a pool?
Yes, 514 19th St NW has a pool.
Does 514 19th St NW have accessible units?
No, 514 19th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 514 19th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 19th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 19th St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 19th St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
