Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage

Beautiful two-story home located in gated community. Community has pool, fitness center, playgrounds, and dog runs. Conveniently located near I75, US301, US41 and I4. Just minutes from everything the Tampa Bay area has to offer. Near HCC, Amazon, Beaches. Easy commute to MacDill AFB, Bus stop at the community entrance.



-Lawn Services included.

-Smoking allowed: No

-Occupancy Limit: 4

-Pets allowed: 2 ( Applicable pet fee/deposit)

-Available for visit from: 6/15/2020