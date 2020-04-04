All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 1107 Lauren Manor Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
1107 Lauren Manor Loop
Last updated September 20 2019 at 1:59 AM

1107 Lauren Manor Loop

1107 Lauren Manor Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1107 Lauren Manor Loop, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Lauren Manor Loop have any available units?
1107 Lauren Manor Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
Is 1107 Lauren Manor Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Lauren Manor Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Lauren Manor Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 Lauren Manor Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1107 Lauren Manor Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1107 Lauren Manor Loop offers parking.
Does 1107 Lauren Manor Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Lauren Manor Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Lauren Manor Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1107 Lauren Manor Loop has a pool.
Does 1107 Lauren Manor Loop have accessible units?
No, 1107 Lauren Manor Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Lauren Manor Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Lauren Manor Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Lauren Manor Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Lauren Manor Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 BedroomsRuskin 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ruskin 3 BedroomsRuskin Apartments with Parking
Ruskin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL
Gulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa