1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE

PRICE REDUCED on this lovely home in the Ruskin pool community of College Chase. Freshly painted and ready to move in. Stainless steel kitchen appliance, including a brand new fridge, and brand new washer/dryer for your convenience. Luxury vinyl on first floor and bathrooms for easy maintenance and neutral carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen features 42" wood cabinets, large pantry, breakfast area and dining counter. Convenient half-bath off kitchen. The large Master Bedroom has an adjoining bath with a garden tub, stand-alone shower and dual sinks. Lots of closet space! The other three bedrooms share a bathroom with a tub/shower combo. Owner will have carpets cleaned prior to move-in date. Plenty of storage in this house including a huge storage closet under the stairs and attached two-car garage. Owner has purchased a maintenance contract which covers appliances and major home systems.

Relax with your favorite beverage on the covered patio or grab your floaties and head to the pool!