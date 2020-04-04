All apartments in Ruskin
Ruskin, FL
1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE
1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE

1105 Windton Oak Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

1105 Windton Oak Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
PRICE REDUCED on this lovely home in the Ruskin pool community of College Chase. Freshly painted and ready to move in. Stainless steel kitchen appliance, including a brand new fridge, and brand new washer/dryer for your convenience. Luxury vinyl on first floor and bathrooms for easy maintenance and neutral carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen features 42" wood cabinets, large pantry, breakfast area and dining counter. Convenient half-bath off kitchen. The large Master Bedroom has an adjoining bath with a garden tub, stand-alone shower and dual sinks. Lots of closet space! The other three bedrooms share a bathroom with a tub/shower combo. Owner will have carpets cleaned prior to move-in date. Plenty of storage in this house including a huge storage closet under the stairs and attached two-car garage. Owner has purchased a maintenance contract which covers appliances and major home systems.
Relax with your favorite beverage on the covered patio or grab your floaties and head to the pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE have any available units?
1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 WINDTON OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
