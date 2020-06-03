Apartment List
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:07 PM

92 Apartments for rent in Rotonda, FL with garage

Rotonda apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
White Marsh
1 Unit Available
124 MEDALIST ROAD
124 Medalist Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1903 sqft
SHORT TERM ONLY***AVAILABLE August 1- 31 October 2020. December 2020 - January 2021 (Discount avail for tenants that rent December & Jan. together). *** RESERVED NOV 1 -30, 2020, FEB 1 - APR 30, 2021. *** Nicely furnished 3 BR, 2 BA.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
149 CADDY ROAD
149 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Located in the highly sought, deed restricted Rotonda community, this home makes for a comfortable vacation retreat. Pack lightly as the home is equipped with all the conveniences of home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Long Meadow
1 Unit Available
155 LONG MEADOW LANE
155 Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1598 sqft
Leave those Winter blues behind as the sun is shining and the temperatures are perfect here in Southwest FL. Located in the well sought Rotonda community, this home is the perfect escape.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
113 BROADMOOR LANE
113 Broadmoor Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
Welcome to this adorable home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home can accommodate your Florida visit, complete with a pool for your enjoyment. Off season rent $1800 per month. Season rates are $3200 per month.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
37 OAKLAND HILLS PLACE
37 Oakland Hills Place, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1321 sqft
Seasonal Rental located in the Rotunda West community. This 3/2 single family home over looks the golf course, is approximately 12 minutes from Englewood Beach, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
138 ANNAPOLIS LANE
138 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1679 sqft
Available January 2021. RENTED FEB/MARCH 2021 May - December available @ $2100 monthly price-all utilities included. Enjoy all the comforts of home during your Florida stay! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an indoor pool/electric heated.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
208 ARLINGTON DRIVE
208 Arlington Drive, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1861 sqft
Seasonal/Short-Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is for 6 months+ in season (no tax!). Jan., Feb., March, in-season rate is $4,500/month (Feb. & March 2021 are leased).

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Long Meadow
1 Unit Available
26 LONG MEADOW LANE
26 Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1999 sqft
Golfing community seasonal vacation home! 3 bed/ 2bath pool home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
270 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD
270 Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
700 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath ,1 car garage, 1/3 of triplex on canal, available May 1st,2020. Rent includes lawn maintenance, water and sewer for $1100.00 per month.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
12 ANNAPOLIS LANE
12 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1740 sqft
AMAZING REHABBED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW PAINT IN & OUT, NEW DOORS, YOU GOT TO COME TO SEE IT TODAY. All information provided is not guaranteed and buyer should verify all information. Land, Site, and Tax Information.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pebble Beach
1 Unit Available
42 MARK TWAIN LANE
42 Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1677 sqft
3-BEDROOM, 2.5-BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL, Available for 2021 OFF SEASONS ONLY. Rent this comfortable upscale 3-bedroom, 2- bath home with a heated pool on a nice wide canal in the beautiful golf course community of Rotonda West.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
259 CADDY ROAD
259 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1737 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,700.00/month and $800.00/week.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pinehurst
1 Unit Available
83 MARINER LANE
83 Mariner Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1264 sqft
This is a 3-bedroom house in Rotonda West There are 2 full bathrooms living room, kitchen, pool, lanai, backyard, garage and two parking spaces, hi-speed internet Wi-Fi. Nice house in a nice neighborhood, very quiet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD
13 Oakland Hills Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1658 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum require). AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 & APRIL 2021, as well as the Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $1,500/month and $700/week.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pinehurst
1 Unit Available
160 MARINER LANE
160 Mariner Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2050 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2021! Rented 12/1/20 - 3/31/21. Also available off-season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $ 2,200/month.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pinehurst
1 Unit Available
80 MARINER LANE
80 Mariner Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2052 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2021! Rented 12/29/20 - 4/2/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,800/month and $800/wk.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
18 GOLFVIEW COURT
18 Golfview Court, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1686 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). AVAILABLE APRIL 4-30, 2020 & APRIL 2021. Also available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,400/month and $700/week.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pinehurst
1 Unit Available
430 ROTONDA CIRCLE
430 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1870 sqft
Rented 1/1/21 - 4/30/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $ 1,800/month. This beautifully decorated, well-appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home is in highly sought-after Rotonda West.

1 of 78

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
White Marsh
1 Unit Available
257 MEDALIST ROAD
257 Medalist Road, Rotonda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2379 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 & 2021! Rented 1/1/21 - 3/31/21. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $2,500 per month, and $900.00 per week.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD
738 Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2204 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020! Rented 1/1/21 - 3/31/21. Available in the Off-Season 2020 and 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $2,400/month and $900/week.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
98 CADDY ROAD
98 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1167 sqft
Rented 1/1/21 - 2/28/21. Not available March & April. Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1500/month and $700/week.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
White Marsh
1 Unit Available
131 WHITE MARSH LANE
131 White Marsh Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2203 sqft
Rented 1/1/21 - 4/30/21. Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rates are $1,800/month and $800/week.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
8409 PLACIDA ROAD
8409 Placida Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1009 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 4-30, 2021. Rented 1/3/21 TO 4/3/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/summer rates are $1500/month and $800/week.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
589 ROTONDA CIRCLE
589 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2190 sqft
Rented 1/3/20 - 5/4/51. Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,800/month and $800/week.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rotonda, FL

Rotonda apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

