3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:56 PM
99 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rotonda, FL
Long Meadow
1 Unit Available
127 Marker Rd
127 Marker Road North, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1636 sqft
Come and take a look at this beautiful 3/2 home with a pool. Tile throughout the home. Formal living room and dining room. Pool service included with rent. Don't wait this one will go fast!
White Marsh
1 Unit Available
7 Medalist Ct
7 Medalist Court, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1638 sqft
ALL OF THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS have been combined in this spacious and sparkling three bedroom, two bath vacation home. Step inside the inviting entry and enjoy the beauty and comfortable flow of this well-planned residence.
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
48 Oakland Hills Court
48 Oakland Hills Court, Rotonda, FL
Make this charming 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 Unit Available
10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP
10600 Lemon Creek Loop, Rotonda, FL
Top notched up scale 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhouse with approx 2700 SF under/air. One of 2 master bedrooms/baths located on lower floor. Upstairs provides an additional master suite and 2 more bedrooms.
White Marsh
1 Unit Available
124 MEDALIST ROAD
124 Medalist Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1903 sqft
SHORT TERM ONLY***AVAILABLE August 1- 31 October 2020. December 2020 - January 2021 (Discount avail for tenants that rent December & Jan. together). *** RESERVED NOV 1 -30, 2020, FEB 1 - APR 30, 2021. *** Nicely furnished 3 BR, 2 BA.
Long Meadow
1 Unit Available
155 LONG MEADOW LANE
155 Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1598 sqft
Leave those Winter blues behind as the sun is shining and the temperatures are perfect here in Southwest FL. Located in the well sought Rotonda community, this home is the perfect escape.
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
113 BROADMOOR LANE
113 Broadmoor Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
Welcome to this adorable home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home can accommodate your Florida visit, complete with a pool for your enjoyment. Off season rent $1800 per month. Season rates are $3200 per month.
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
37 OAKLAND HILLS PLACE
37 Oakland Hills Place, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1321 sqft
Seasonal Rental located in the Rotunda West community. This 3/2 single family home over looks the golf course, is approximately 12 minutes from Englewood Beach, shopping and restaurants.
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
138 ANNAPOLIS LANE
138 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1679 sqft
Available January 2021. RENTED FEB/MARCH 2021 May - December available @ $2100 monthly price-all utilities included. Enjoy all the comforts of home during your Florida stay! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an indoor pool/electric heated.
Pine Valley
1 Unit Available
116 TOURNAMENT ROAD
116 Tournament Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2215 sqft
This home offers it all! Pack the clubs golfers, as a course runs right behind the home, 1 of 5 in the community. Doesn't get more convenient than that.
1 Unit Available
10520 AMBERJACK WAY
10520 Amberjack Way, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1758 sqft
3/2 condo available 3/1/2020 located in the Gated Community of the Hammocks on Placida Rd. Meticulously maintained grounds, club house, fitness center, pool, hot tub and tennis courts available to guests.
1 Unit Available
490 CORAL CREEK DRIVE
490 Coral Creek Drive, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2574 sqft
High end, seasonal property located in Cape Haze. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus a den/office and a pool that overlooks Coral Creek. Gorgeous sunsets, this property is a perfect example of Florida living.
1 Unit Available
208 ARLINGTON DRIVE
208 Arlington Drive, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1861 sqft
Seasonal/Short-Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is for 6 months+ in season (no tax!). Jan., Feb., March, in-season rate is $4,500/month (Feb. & March 2021 are leased).
Long Meadow
1 Unit Available
26 LONG MEADOW LANE
26 Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1999 sqft
Golfing community seasonal vacation home! 3 bed/ 2bath pool home.
Pine Valley
1 Unit Available
254 W PINE VALLEY LANE
254 Pine Valley Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1609 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath home is well maintained and appointed..The pool area is screened and very lovely....Just a short 15 min drive to Englewood Beach, shopping and restaurants...Book now!
Pinehurst
1 Unit Available
262 FAIRWAY ROAD
262 Fairway Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2143 sqft
Booked Feb 1-March 14, 2020/2021.
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
12 ANNAPOLIS LANE
12 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1740 sqft
AMAZING REHABBED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW PAINT IN & OUT, NEW DOORS, YOU GOT TO COME TO SEE IT TODAY. All information provided is not guaranteed and buyer should verify all information. Land, Site, and Tax Information.
Pebble Beach
1 Unit Available
42 MARK TWAIN LANE
42 Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1677 sqft
3-BEDROOM, 2.5-BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL, Available for 2021 OFF SEASONS ONLY. Rent this comfortable upscale 3-bedroom, 2- bath home with a heated pool on a nice wide canal in the beautiful golf course community of Rotonda West.
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
259 CADDY ROAD
259 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1737 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,700.00/month and $800.00/week.
Pinehurst
1 Unit Available
83 MARINER LANE
83 Mariner Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1264 sqft
This is a 3-bedroom house in Rotonda West There are 2 full bathrooms living room, kitchen, pool, lanai, backyard, garage and two parking spaces, hi-speed internet Wi-Fi. Nice house in a nice neighborhood, very quiet.
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD
13 Oakland Hills Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1658 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum require). AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 & APRIL 2021, as well as the Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $1,500/month and $700/week.
Pinehurst
1 Unit Available
160 MARINER LANE
160 Mariner Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2050 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2021! Rented 12/1/20 - 3/31/21. Also available off-season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $ 2,200/month.
Pinehurst
1 Unit Available
80 MARINER LANE
80 Mariner Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2052 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2021! Rented 12/29/20 - 4/2/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,800/month and $800/wk.
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
18 GOLFVIEW COURT
18 Golfview Court, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1686 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). AVAILABLE APRIL 4-30, 2020 & APRIL 2021. Also available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,400/month and $700/week.
