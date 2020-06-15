Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

280 Annapolis Lane Available 04/01/21 VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - Available: April 2021

Rented: through March 2021



Seasonal Rate (Jan - Mar) - $3,600*

Off-Season Rate (Apr - Dec) - $1,800*

*Does not include any taxes, fees or deposits



Rotonda West Heated Pool Home on a Canal!! Don't miss out on this Professionally decorated four bedroom Vacation Home. There is a small dock, so bring your small boat and ride the freshwater canals. There is a covered lanai to enjoy the view of the pool and canal. The updated island kitchen has stainless appliances and is open to the living room, so you can enjoy your guest when entertaining. Master bath has a walk in shower with double sinks and opens to the lanai. The third guest bedroom has a spectacular view of the pool and canal to enjoy the sunsets. Enjoy the Florida wildlife!! Rotonda is known for it's golf courses

Master Bedroom-King

First Guest-Queen

Second Guest-Queen

Third Guest-Queen



