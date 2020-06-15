All apartments in Rotonda
Find more places like 280 Annapolis Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rotonda, FL
/
280 Annapolis Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

280 Annapolis Lane

280 Annapolis Lane · (419) 236-0734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rotonda
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

280 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL 33947
Oakland Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
280 Annapolis Lane Available 04/01/21 VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - Available: April 2021
Rented: through March 2021

Seasonal Rate (Jan - Mar) - $3,600*
Off-Season Rate (Apr - Dec) - $1,800*
*Does not include any taxes, fees or deposits

Rotonda West Heated Pool Home on a Canal!! Don't miss out on this Professionally decorated four bedroom Vacation Home. There is a small dock, so bring your small boat and ride the freshwater canals. There is a covered lanai to enjoy the view of the pool and canal. The updated island kitchen has stainless appliances and is open to the living room, so you can enjoy your guest when entertaining. Master bath has a walk in shower with double sinks and opens to the lanai. The third guest bedroom has a spectacular view of the pool and canal to enjoy the sunsets. Enjoy the Florida wildlife!! Rotonda is known for it's golf courses
Master Bedroom-King
First Guest-Queen
Second Guest-Queen
Third Guest-Queen

(RLNE3699454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Annapolis Lane have any available units?
280 Annapolis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rotonda, FL.
What amenities does 280 Annapolis Lane have?
Some of 280 Annapolis Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Annapolis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
280 Annapolis Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Annapolis Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 Annapolis Lane is pet friendly.
Does 280 Annapolis Lane offer parking?
No, 280 Annapolis Lane does not offer parking.
Does 280 Annapolis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Annapolis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Annapolis Lane have a pool?
Yes, 280 Annapolis Lane has a pool.
Does 280 Annapolis Lane have accessible units?
No, 280 Annapolis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Annapolis Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 Annapolis Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Annapolis Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Annapolis Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 280 Annapolis Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rotonda 1 BedroomsRotonda 2 Bedrooms
Rotonda Apartments with BalconyRotonda Apartments with Gym
Rotonda Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLEllenton, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLBayshore Gardens, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity