All apartments in Rotonda
Find more places like 259 CADDY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rotonda, FL
/
259 CADDY ROAD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

259 CADDY ROAD

259 Caddy Road · (941) 815-3237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rotonda
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

259 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL 33947
Oakland Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1737 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,700.00/month and $800.00/week. Warm, comfortable and spacious is what you'll find in this nicely decorated, fully-furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with electrically-heated pool. Enjoy a morning dip or afternoon laps in the oversized pool. The kitchen "pass-through" window into the family room allows you to enjoy the conversation while preparing meals. The large master suite features a king size bed, flatscreen TV, and a "drop down" walk-in shower in the master bath. The 2nd bedroom has a queen bed, with a full/double bed in the 3rd bedroom, as well as a desk for computer work or writing postcards to family back home. Englewood Beach is mere 15-20 minute drive away. Charlotte Sports Park, home of the Tampa Bay Rays spring training, is a 5-10 minute drive, and there are many golf courses and fine restaurants nearby. The Rotonda West community offers 5 golf courses, 26 miles of canals, biking/walking trails, a community park with tennis courts, playground, picnic pavilion and public restroom, fishing, and lots of laid-back enjoyment. Heat Pump Pool. Internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 CADDY ROAD have any available units?
259 CADDY ROAD has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 259 CADDY ROAD have?
Some of 259 CADDY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 CADDY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
259 CADDY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 CADDY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 259 CADDY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 259 CADDY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 259 CADDY ROAD does offer parking.
Does 259 CADDY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 259 CADDY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 CADDY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 259 CADDY ROAD has a pool.
Does 259 CADDY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 259 CADDY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 259 CADDY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 259 CADDY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 259 CADDY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 CADDY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 259 CADDY ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rotonda 1 BedroomsRotonda 2 Bedrooms
Rotonda Apartments with BalconyRotonda Apartments with Gym
Rotonda Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLEllenton, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLBayshore Gardens, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity