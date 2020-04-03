259 CADDY ROAD

Amenities
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,700.00/month and $800.00/week. Warm, comfortable and spacious is what you'll find in this nicely decorated, fully-furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with electrically-heated pool. Enjoy a morning dip or afternoon laps in the oversized pool. The kitchen "pass-through" window into the family room allows you to enjoy the conversation while preparing meals. The large master suite features a king size bed, flatscreen TV, and a "drop down" walk-in shower in the master bath. The 2nd bedroom has a queen bed, with a full/double bed in the 3rd bedroom, as well as a desk for computer work or writing postcards to family back home. Englewood Beach is mere 15-20 minute drive away. Charlotte Sports Park, home of the Tampa Bay Rays spring training, is a 5-10 minute drive, and there are many golf courses and fine restaurants nearby. The Rotonda West community offers 5 golf courses, 26 miles of canals, biking/walking trails, a community park with tennis courts, playground, picnic pavilion and public restroom, fishing, and lots of laid-back enjoyment. Heat Pump Pool. Internet included.