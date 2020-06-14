Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Rotonda, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rotonda renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of...

1 Unit Available
10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP
10600 Lemon Creek Loop, Rotonda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2628 sqft
Top notched up scale 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhouse with approx 2700 SF under/air. One of 2 master bedrooms/baths located on lower floor. Upstairs provides an additional master suite and 2 more bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
10520 AMBERJACK WAY
10520 Amberjack Way, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1758 sqft
3/2 condo available 3/1/2020 located in the Gated Community of the Hammocks on Placida Rd. Meticulously maintained grounds, club house, fitness center, pool, hot tub and tennis courts available to guests.

1 Unit Available
8409 PLACIDA ROAD
8409 Placida Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1009 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 4-30, 2021. Rented 1/3/21 TO 4/3/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/summer rates are $1500/month and $800/week.
Results within 5 miles of Rotonda

1 Unit Available
6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE
6204 Coralberry Terrace, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1203 sqft
Rented 1/1/21 - 4/30/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,400.00/month.

1 Unit Available
13288 FOWLER AVENUE
13288 Fowler Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1203 sqft
If you are building a home and have everything in storage this home will suit during your build. Or looking to relocate this home can be a stepping stone while you decide where to rent annually or buy and we can help you with either.

1 Unit Available
5000 GASPARILLA ROAD
5000 Gasparilla Road, Charlotte County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,710
710 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of secluded beach front living at the Boca Grande Club. Tastefully, fully furnished one bedroom, split bathroom with walk-in shower unit. King size bed in master bedroom with queen pullout couch in living room.

1 Unit Available
6299 Coliseum Blvd.
6299 Coliseum Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2020 sqft
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - Jan-Mar $2,900* / month Apr-Dec $1,600* / month AVAILABLE:. Through November 2019 and 2020 RENTED: December 2019 Three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home located in Gardens of Gulf Cove.
Results within 10 miles of Rotonda

1 Unit Available
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13840 Posada St in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!

Sarasota National
1 Unit Available
10800 Tarflower Dr #101
10800 Tarflower Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
10800 Tarflower Dr #101 - 10800 Tarflower Dr.

1 Unit Available
13001 N MARSH DRIVE
13001 North Marsh Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1651 sqft
Annual Rental in this beautiful 1300 acre, Gated, Golf Community in Port Charlotte, FL. This 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home has views of the Myakka River from the back screened lanai. Tenant would be responsible for all utilities.

1 Unit Available
13351 DIMARCO STREET
13351 Dimarco Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1541 sqft
Absolutely the most spectacular waterfront and nature preserve view in Islandwalk. There is water on two sides beautifully viewed from your extended screened lanai. Great for entertaining and watching wildlife.

1 Unit Available
27345 DRIVER LANE
27345 Driver Lane, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2298 sqft
This fully upgraded Three Bed/Two and a Half Bath Neal Home is ready for you.

1 Unit Available
27432 JANZEN COURT
27432 Janzen Ct, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1845 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Live in this beautiful Sand Castle Villa! This tastefully upgraded Home is ready for it's first resident.

1 Unit Available
4410 WARREN AVENUE
4410 Warren Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1120 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021! (3 month booking required - Jan 1 thru Mar 31). Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $ 1,800.00/month and $800.00 per week.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Rotonda, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rotonda renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

