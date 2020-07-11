/
apartments with pool
96 Apartments for rent in Rotonda, FL with pool
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Long Meadow
56 Long Meadow Court
56 Long Meadow Court, Rotonda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2369 sqft
*Annual* 4 bedroom Spacious pool home in Rotonda! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage pool home with pool service included. Split bedroom floor plan, family room, formal living and dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
White Marsh
7 Medalist Ct
7 Medalist Court, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1638 sqft
ALL OF THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS have been combined in this spacious and sparkling three bedroom, two bath vacation home. Step inside the inviting entry and enjoy the beauty and comfortable flow of this well-planned residence.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP
10600 Lemon Creek Loop, Rotonda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2628 sqft
Top notched up scale 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhouse with approx 2700 SF under/air. One of 2 master bedrooms/baths located on lower floor. Upstairs provides an additional master suite and 2 more bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
White Marsh
124 MEDALIST ROAD
124 Medalist Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1903 sqft
SHORT TERM ONLY***AVAILABLE Sept 1 -30, 2020 and AVAILABLE MARCH 1 to APRIL 30, 2021 *** RESERVED Oct 1, 2020 to FEB 28,2021*** Nicely furnished 3 BR, 2 BA.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Oakland Hills
149 CADDY ROAD
149 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Located in the highly sought, deed restricted Rotonda community, this home makes for a comfortable vacation retreat. Pack lightly as the home is equipped with all the conveniences of home.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Long Meadow
155 LONG MEADOW LANE
155 Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1598 sqft
Leave those Winter blues behind as the sun is shining and the temperatures are perfect here in Southwest FL. Located in the well sought Rotonda community, this home is the perfect escape.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
113 BROADMOOR LANE
113 Broadmoor Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
Welcome to this adorable home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home can accommodate your Florida visit, complete with a pool for your enjoyment. Off season rent $1800 per month. Season rates are $3200 per month. Available 10/2020 - 11/15/2020
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Oakland Hills
138 ANNAPOLIS LANE
138 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1679 sqft
Available January 2021. RENTED FEB/MARCH 2021 May - December available @ $2100 monthly price-all utilities included. Enjoy all the comforts of home during your Florida stay! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an indoor pool/electric heated.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
84 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD
84 Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
Furnished Annual rental available April 1st, 2020. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom ground floor condo. Amenities include tennis courts, clubhouse and pools. Rent includes water and sewer for $1050.00 per month.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pine Valley
116 TOURNAMENT ROAD
116 Tournament Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2215 sqft
This home offers it all! Pack the clubs golfers, as a course runs right behind the home, 1 of 5 in the community. Doesn't get more convenient than that.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10520 AMBERJACK WAY
10520 Amberjack Way, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1758 sqft
3/2 condo available 3/1/2020 located in the Gated Community of the Hammocks on Placida Rd. Meticulously maintained grounds, club house, fitness center, pool, hot tub and tennis courts available to guests.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
490 CORAL CREEK DRIVE
490 Coral Creek Drive, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2574 sqft
High end, seasonal property located in Cape Haze. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus a den/office and a pool that overlooks Coral Creek. Gorgeous sunsets, this property is a perfect example of Florida living.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Long Meadow
26 LONG MEADOW LANE
26 Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1999 sqft
Golfing community seasonal vacation home! 3 bed/ 2bath pool home.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pine Valley
254 W PINE VALLEY LANE
254 Pine Valley Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1609 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath home is well maintained and appointed..The pool area is screened and very lovely....Just a short 15 min drive to Englewood Beach, shopping and restaurants...Book now!
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
262 FAIRWAY ROAD
262 Fairway Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2143 sqft
Booked Feb 1-March 14, 2020/2021.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Oakland Hills
12 ANNAPOLIS LANE
12 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1740 sqft
AMAZING REHABBED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW PAINT IN & OUT, NEW DOORS, YOU GOT TO COME TO SEE IT TODAY. All information provided is not guaranteed and buyer should verify all information. Land, Site, and Tax Information.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pebble Beach
42 MARK TWAIN LANE
42 Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1677 sqft
3-BEDROOM, 2.5-BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL, Available for 2021 OFF SEASONS ONLY. Rent this comfortable upscale 3-bedroom, 2- bath home with a heated pool on a nice wide canal in the beautiful golf course community of Rotonda West.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Oakland Hills
259 CADDY ROAD
259 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1737 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,700.00/month and $800.00/week.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
83 MARINER LANE
83 Mariner Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1264 sqft
This is a 3-bedroom house in Rotonda West There are 2 full bathrooms living room, kitchen, pool, lanai, backyard, garage and two parking spaces, hi-speed internet Wi-Fi. Nice house in a nice neighborhood, very quiet.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Oakland Hills
13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD
13 Oakland Hills Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1658 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum require). AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 & APRIL 2021, as well as the Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $1,500/month and $700/week.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
160 MARINER LANE
160 Mariner Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2050 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2021! Rented 12/1/20 - 3/31/21. Also available off-season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $ 2,200/month.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
80 MARINER LANE
80 Mariner Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2052 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2021! Rented 12/29/20 - 4/2/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,800/month and $800/wk.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
430 ROTONDA CIRCLE
430 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1870 sqft
Rented 1/1/21 - 4/30/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $ 1,800/month. This beautifully decorated, well-appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home is in highly sought-after Rotonda West.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
White Marsh
257 MEDALIST ROAD
257 Medalist Road, Rotonda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2379 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021! Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $2,500 per month, and $900.00 per week.
