Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:23 PM

43 Apartments for rent in Rotonda, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri...

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:46am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
48 Oakland Hills Court
48 Oakland Hills Court, Rotonda, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2043 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
138 ANNAPOLIS LANE
138 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1679 sqft
Available January 2021. RENTED FEB/MARCH 2021 May - December available @ $2100 monthly price-all utilities included. Enjoy all the comforts of home during your Florida stay! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an indoor pool/electric heated.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
208 ARLINGTON DRIVE
208 Arlington Drive, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1861 sqft
Seasonal/Short-Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is for 6 months+ in season (no tax!). Jan., Feb., March, in-season rate is $4,500/month (Feb. & March 2021 are leased).

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD
13 Oakland Hills Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1658 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum require). AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 & APRIL 2021, as well as the Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $1,500/month and $700/week.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD
6610 Gasparilla Pines Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1680 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 - Rented 1/1/21 - 3/31/21. Also Available APRIL 2021, as well as the off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $ 1,700/month. One month minimum required by Condo Assn.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
8409 PLACIDA ROAD
8409 Placida Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1009 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 4-30, 2021. Rented 1/3/21 TO 4/3/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/summer rates are $1500/month and $800/week.
Results within 1 mile of Rotonda

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
8200 MEMORY LANE
8200 Memory Ln, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1752 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021! (3 month booking required - Jan 1 - Mar 31) Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,400/month and $700/week.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE
191 Kettle Harbor Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1536 sqft
A wonderful, 'Old Florida,' Beach house. This island home is decorated with a nautical theme. Walk the beautiful hardwood floors and watch the sunset from the over-sized rear porch. Minutes walk on a sand road to the quiet seven-mile beach.
Results within 5 miles of Rotonda

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1494 Janet Place
1494 Janet Place, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1744 sqft
SEASONAL PROPERTY FOR LEASE: We have the deep water, boat davits and a private boat ramp. Located on the corner of a canal and Godfrey Creek, you are one bridge away from the Intercoastal Waterway.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1231 WILSON DRIVE
1231 Wilson Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Great in-town location in May Terrace. Living room/dining room combination, split bedroom plan sliding glass doors to large Florida room plus a screened lanai.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1688 Winstan Avenue
1688 Winstan Avenue, Englewood, FL
Studio
$1,400
912 sqft
Waterfront studio house available! Enjoy tile flooring throughout, breakfast bar, and washer and dryer in unit. Home is partially furnished, but can be unfurnished if preferred.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
9522 ACE ROAD
9522 Ace Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1065 sqft
cute 3 bed 2 bath duplex 1065 sq. ft. screened porch and open floor plan. washer and dry hook up in unit. Many newer upgrades such as; roof, gutters, and downspouts. Lawn Maintenance Included

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Grove City
1 Unit Available
2085 DAKOTA AVENUE
2085 Dakota Avenue, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1212 sqft
Pet Friendly! Bring your boat! The Slippery Snook is the perfect south Florida vacation home for couples, families and your pets.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1326 IBIS DRIVE
1326 Ibis Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
720 sqft
Live your life at Holiday Mobile Estates a 55+ Community. Furnished TWO-Bedroom, TWO-Bathroom manufactured home in the popular Holiday Mobile Estates The home has county water and electric, and gas for the range.

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
10594 LIVE OAK ROAD
10594 Live Oak Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2450 sqft
THIS HOME IS BOOKED FROM DECEMBER 1, 2020 TO MARCH 31, 2021 Waterfront View of Sunbury Waterway This home is very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with large family Room overlooking the Pool & Canal.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5298 FORBES TERRACE
5298 Forbes Terrace, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Water front, Pet Friendly Annual Rental . Located in Gulf Cove this 3/2/2 single family home features split floor plan and sea wall. Property is available June 1st,2020. Rent is $1600.00 per month.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE
1300 Holiday Drive, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
715 sqft
Vacation rental or Annual Rental steps from multiple beaches, Public beach access at Beachcomber lane just before Holiday Dr. great fishing, kayaking, jet skiing, parasailing, boating & beautiful sunsets. Quiet dead-end street with little traffic.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE
6204 Coralberry Terrace, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1203 sqft
Rented 1/1/21 - 4/30/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,400.00/month.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5290 NEVILLE TERRACE
5290 Neville Terrace, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1328 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY 2021!! Not available February & March 2021. Also available APRIL 2020 & APRIL 2021, as well as the Off-Season of 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,400/month and $700/week.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1375 BEACH ROAD
1375 Beach Road, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1760 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. Rented 4/1/20 - 5/6/20. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/ summer rates are $3,500.00 for April, and $3,000 per month from May through December.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE
15784 Lakeland Circle, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1072 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). AVAILABLE APRIL 3-30, 2020, and APRIL 2021! Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/summer rate is $1,400/mo.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD
4274 Gillot Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1574 sqft
Absolute Gorgeous Views from every room of this home upon entry. Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car Garage with Heated Pool on Canal with Boat Dock/Lift: Fully furnished with everything you need for a home away from home.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
164 VIA MADONNA
164 Via Madonna, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
720 sqft
Enjoy boating and relaxing along the water with your boat or just lounging on the back screened patio to watch our fantastic sunsets.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
13288 FOWLER AVENUE
13288 Fowler Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1203 sqft
If you are building a home and have everything in storage this home will suit during your build. Or looking to relocate this home can be a stepping stone while you decide where to rent annually or buy and we can help you with either.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rotonda, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rotonda renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

