Rotonda, FL
155 LONG MEADOW LANE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:47 PM

155 LONG MEADOW LANE

155 Long Meadow Lane · (941) 468-1964
Location

155 Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda, FL 33947
Long Meadow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1598 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Leave those Winter blues behind as the sun is shining and the temperatures are perfect here in Southwest FL. Located in the well sought Rotonda community, this home is the perfect escape. Do not forget to pack your golf clubs because the community is surrounded by 5 golf courses catering to the novice and professional alike. After a hard day of play, this home provides the perfect setting for a wonderful vacation year round. Come stay for a long term Winter getaway or a 3 day rental off season. Home is open with cascading ceilings and well appointed living space This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home can accommodate 6 guests comfortably. Call your best friends and start making plans. Great natural light throughout will rejuvenate the spirit. Master suite features King sized accommodations, guest bedroom with a comfy queen bed and the final guest bedroom has 2 twin beds. Open up the sliders and move your living space outdoors. The lanai is expansive and provides well for entertainment. Plenty of room for those who prefer to sip their pina coladas in the sun and plenty of space under shade. Light up the grill and let the festivities begin. We can assure most of your meals will be served outside. The pool is heated and remains comfortable year round. Natural privacy created with mature landscape to the rear and no immediate neighbors. Same is true to the right. The home is turnkey furnished and fully equipped with all the comforts of home including cable, Internet and much more. The beautiful beaches of Englewood are a short car ride away. Rotonda is a friendly community. A place where guests come back year after year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 LONG MEADOW LANE have any available units?
155 LONG MEADOW LANE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 155 LONG MEADOW LANE have?
Some of 155 LONG MEADOW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 LONG MEADOW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
155 LONG MEADOW LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 LONG MEADOW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 155 LONG MEADOW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 155 LONG MEADOW LANE offer parking?
Yes, 155 LONG MEADOW LANE does offer parking.
Does 155 LONG MEADOW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 LONG MEADOW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 LONG MEADOW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 155 LONG MEADOW LANE has a pool.
Does 155 LONG MEADOW LANE have accessible units?
No, 155 LONG MEADOW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 155 LONG MEADOW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 LONG MEADOW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 LONG MEADOW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 LONG MEADOW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
