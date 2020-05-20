155 LONG MEADOW LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Leave those Winter blues behind as the sun is shining and the temperatures are perfect here in Southwest FL. Located in the well sought Rotonda community, this home is the perfect escape. Do not forget to pack your golf clubs because the community is surrounded by 5 golf courses catering to the novice and professional alike. After a hard day of play, this home provides the perfect setting for a wonderful vacation year round. Come stay for a long term Winter getaway or a 3 day rental off season. Home is open with cascading ceilings and well appointed living space This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home can accommodate 6 guests comfortably. Call your best friends and start making plans. Great natural light throughout will rejuvenate the spirit. Master suite features King sized accommodations, guest bedroom with a comfy queen bed and the final guest bedroom has 2 twin beds. Open up the sliders and move your living space outdoors. The lanai is expansive and provides well for entertainment. Plenty of room for those who prefer to sip their pina coladas in the sun and plenty of space under shade. Light up the grill and let the festivities begin. We can assure most of your meals will be served outside. The pool is heated and remains comfortable year round. Natural privacy created with mature landscape to the rear and no immediate neighbors. Same is true to the right. The home is turnkey furnished and fully equipped with all the comforts of home including cable, Internet and much more. The beautiful beaches of Englewood are a short car ride away. Rotonda is a friendly community. A place where guests come back year after year.