Rotonda, FL
131 WHITE MARSH LANE
131 WHITE MARSH LANE

131 White Marsh Lane · (941) 815-3237
Location

131 White Marsh Lane, Rotonda, FL 33947
White Marsh

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2203 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Rented 1/1/21 - 4/30/21. Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rates are $1,800/month and $800/week. Immaculate 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with heated pool. The open floor plan includes a separate dining room and den. The kitchen features a breakfast nook and opens to the large living room with pool views. The master suite features a queen bed, walk in closet, shower and garden tub, and sliding glass doors to the lanai and pool. The 2nd bedroom has a full bed, and the 3rd bedroom contains twin beds. The den has a pull-out, full size sofa bed. The garage contains multiple bikes and pool/beach equipment to add to your fun. There is a safety gate surrounding the pool which is heated with solar and a heat pump. The property is located on a greenbelt for privacy. Internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 WHITE MARSH LANE have any available units?
131 WHITE MARSH LANE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 WHITE MARSH LANE have?
Some of 131 WHITE MARSH LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 WHITE MARSH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
131 WHITE MARSH LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 WHITE MARSH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 131 WHITE MARSH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 131 WHITE MARSH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 131 WHITE MARSH LANE does offer parking.
Does 131 WHITE MARSH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 WHITE MARSH LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 WHITE MARSH LANE have a pool?
Yes, 131 WHITE MARSH LANE has a pool.
Does 131 WHITE MARSH LANE have accessible units?
No, 131 WHITE MARSH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 131 WHITE MARSH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 WHITE MARSH LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 WHITE MARSH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 WHITE MARSH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
