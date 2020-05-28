131 WHITE MARSH LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Rented 1/1/21 - 4/30/21. Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rates are $1,800/month and $800/week. Immaculate 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with heated pool. The open floor plan includes a separate dining room and den. The kitchen features a breakfast nook and opens to the large living room with pool views. The master suite features a queen bed, walk in closet, shower and garden tub, and sliding glass doors to the lanai and pool. The 2nd bedroom has a full bed, and the 3rd bedroom contains twin beds. The den has a pull-out, full size sofa bed. The garage contains multiple bikes and pool/beach equipment to add to your fun. There is a safety gate surrounding the pool which is heated with solar and a heat pump. The property is located on a greenbelt for privacy. Internet included.