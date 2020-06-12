/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM
255 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roosevelt Gardens, FL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roosevelt Gardens
1 Unit Available
2551 NW 15 ST
2551 NW 15th St, Roosevelt Gardens, FL
Large 4- 1 1/2 house - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8 TO MOVE IN AS A REGULAR TENANT YOU
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Roosevelt Gardens
1 Unit Available
2780 NW 14th St
2780 Northwest 14th Street, Roosevelt Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
Newly renovated 3BR /2bath Duplex. Central AC, 2 parkings, yard. Low deposit, no application fee, Washer & Dryer Section 8 welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Roosevelt Gardens
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1615 LAUDERDALE MANOR DR
1615 Lauderdale Manor Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1615 LAUDERDALE MANOR DR Available 06/30/20 4-2 house fully remodeled - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1712 NW 16 ST
1712 Northwest 16th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Large 4-2 house with central air and hookups for washer and dryer - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1223 NW 18 AVE
1223 Northwest 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nice 5-2 house with big backyard - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8 TO MOVE IN AS A REGULAR
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
2835 NW 6th Ct
2835 Northwest 6th Court, Washington Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1170 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT! TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT! BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GREAT APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY TO ENJOY! CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS! FOR SHOWINGS
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Dorsey-Riverbend
1 Unit Available
519 NW 20th Ave
519 Northwest 20th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1110 sqft
3/2 single family house conveniently located close to parks, schools and downtown Fort Lauderdale. Freshly painted it's ready for a new family! Laundry room, backyard with a beautiful poinciana tree.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1530 NW 14th Ct
1530 Northwest 14th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1000 sqft
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** 3 bed/1 bath home in Lauderdale Manors, east of I-95.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1553 NW 15th Ter
1553 Northwest 15th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
NICE 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN HOT LAUDERDALE MANORS...CENTRAL A/C...TILE FLOORING... LARGE BACKYARD...CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, BEACHES, SCHOOLS AND I-95. Available after September 5, 2020.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Durrs
1 Unit Available
1617 NW 7 Place
1617 Northwest 7th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedroom 3 Bath, two story 2,387 square foot renovated SF Home. Featuring Porcelain Marble & Wood Floors, Outside rec.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1600 NW 14th Ct
1600 Northwest 14th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
NICE UNIT GOOD LOCATION Beautiful home Excellent 3/1 home for rent. proximity to the beach, shopping, schools, restaurants, downtown, and I-95 Home features a large fenced in yard, central AC, laundry room, EASY TO SHOW !!!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
3420 Northwest 7th Street
3420 Northwest 7th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
3420 Northwest 7th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
3720 Northwest 9th Street
3720 Northwest 9th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,817
1650 sqft
3720 Northwest 9th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Broward Estates
1 Unit Available
3600 NW 7th St
3600 Northwest 7th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath rental in Tropicana Park. Modern and freshly painted! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dark wood cabinetry in kitchen. New roof, wall unit air conditioners.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1426 NW 34 Way
1426 Northwest 34th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1294 sqft
Gated community close to everything. Close to shopping and easy access to freeways. Professionally managed. You will be happy to call this home.
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 08:54pm
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
2431 Northwest 9th Street
2431 Northwest 9th Street, Franklin Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1252 sqft
431 Northwest 9th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 - 3 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 5
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Broward Estates
1 Unit Available
3510 NW 7th St
3510 Northwest 7th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
Beautful hom ein lauderhill! A must see! (RLNE5132973)
1 of 5
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1606 NW 13th Ct
1606 Northwest 13th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Upgraded 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms for rent with options to buy. New appliances, tile floor, impact windows, large back yard with many fruit trees.
Results within 5 miles of Roosevelt Gardens
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
310 Units Available
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1402 sqft
Near dining, entertainment, and shopping. This luxury community features a dog park, a resort-style pool, a meeting room, and a business center. Hearing and vision-impaired units available. Gated community.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
Lake Ridge
25 Units Available
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,507
1448 sqft
This luxury community features an urban Zen garden, spa treatment rooms and an on-site sports bar. Units have spacious balconies and huge pantries. Located right across from Holiday Park and near Sunrise Boulevard's shopping.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
38 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
$
51 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,162
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Oakland Forest
29 Units Available
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FL