7837 Prospect Hill Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Updated 5 Bed/4 Bath 2 Story Home in the Gated Community of Windsor Place at River Ridge! - This home offers 5 large bedrooms, 4 full baths and a 2-car garage with an extra storage area. Enjoy your dream kitchen- Decorative backsplash, beautiful granite countertops, ample counter & cabinet space, sit in bar area and so much more! Separate dining area is right off the kitchen. Spacious open living room with vaulted ceilings. This home offers 2 Master Suites with private bathrooms- one on each floor!

The first floor features the living/dining areas, kitchen, one master suite with private bathroom, one guest bedroom and bath. 2nd floor offers a large loft area, one master suite with private bath, 2 guest bedrooms and one bathroom.

Plenty of storage throughout the home (garage, under and above the stairs & multiple linen closets.) All 5 bedrooms have carpet and light/fan fixtures. Indoor laundry room with washer and dryer for tenants use and a utility sink. Open back yard with patio and fire pit!

This home will go fast- dont miss out, schedule your showing today!



***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***



When is the home available?



The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.



How much is the security deposit for the home?



It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.

The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.



How do I submit an application for this home?



You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com

Applications are processed in order of receipt.



Is there an application fee?



Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.

Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.



Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?



This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee for each pet. 2 Pet Max. A dog photo is required.



What are the requirements for the home?



We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.

NO evictions, YES we do check.

No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.

Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.

You must have verifiable income.

You must have good rental history and good credit.

Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.



Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage



(RLNE5818554)