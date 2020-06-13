All apartments in River Ridge
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

7837 Prospect Hill Circle

7837 Prospect Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7837 Prospect Hill Circle, River Ridge, FL 34654
Windsor Place at River Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Updated 5 Bed/4 Bath 2 Story Home in the Gated Community of Windsor Place at River Ridge! - This home offers 5 large bedrooms, 4 full baths and a 2-car garage with an extra storage area. Enjoy your dream kitchen- Decorative backsplash, beautiful granite countertops, ample counter & cabinet space, sit in bar area and so much more! Separate dining area is right off the kitchen. Spacious open living room with vaulted ceilings. This home offers 2 Master Suites with private bathrooms- one on each floor!
The first floor features the living/dining areas, kitchen, one master suite with private bathroom, one guest bedroom and bath. 2nd floor offers a large loft area, one master suite with private bath, 2 guest bedrooms and one bathroom.
Plenty of storage throughout the home (garage, under and above the stairs & multiple linen closets.) All 5 bedrooms have carpet and light/fan fixtures. Indoor laundry room with washer and dryer for tenants use and a utility sink. Open back yard with patio and fire pit!
This home will go fast- dont miss out, schedule your showing today!

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee for each pet. 2 Pet Max. A dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE5818554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7837 Prospect Hill Circle have any available units?
7837 Prospect Hill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 7837 Prospect Hill Circle have?
Some of 7837 Prospect Hill Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7837 Prospect Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7837 Prospect Hill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7837 Prospect Hill Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7837 Prospect Hill Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Ridge.
Does 7837 Prospect Hill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7837 Prospect Hill Circle offers parking.
Does 7837 Prospect Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7837 Prospect Hill Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7837 Prospect Hill Circle have a pool?
No, 7837 Prospect Hill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7837 Prospect Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 7837 Prospect Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7837 Prospect Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7837 Prospect Hill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7837 Prospect Hill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7837 Prospect Hill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

