Rio, FL
1600 NE Dixie Highway
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:45 PM

1600 NE Dixie Highway

1600 Northeast Dixie Highway · (772) 713-3221
Location

1600 Northeast Dixie Highway, Rio, FL 34957

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14-105 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Amenities

Charming ground level condo w/ water views being offered for rent fully furnished/turnkey! Located in River Club Condo, this 2BR/2BA condo features an open floor plan and beautiful updates. Upgrades include bamboo flooring throughout, granite and SS appliances in the kitchen, under cabinet lighting, updated furnishings & bathrooms as well as custom light fixtures & fans. Master suite has a nice size closet and spa-like shower with rain feature! All utilities are included in the rent. Condo amenities include pool, clubhouse, exercise room, grilling area and recently renovated Marina. Located minutes from downtown Jensen Beach, Stuart, beaches, shopping and dining. Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 NE Dixie Highway have any available units?
1600 NE Dixie Highway has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1600 NE Dixie Highway have?
Some of 1600 NE Dixie Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 NE Dixie Highway currently offering any rent specials?
1600 NE Dixie Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 NE Dixie Highway pet-friendly?
No, 1600 NE Dixie Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio.
Does 1600 NE Dixie Highway offer parking?
No, 1600 NE Dixie Highway does not offer parking.
Does 1600 NE Dixie Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 NE Dixie Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 NE Dixie Highway have a pool?
Yes, 1600 NE Dixie Highway has a pool.
Does 1600 NE Dixie Highway have accessible units?
No, 1600 NE Dixie Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 NE Dixie Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 NE Dixie Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 NE Dixie Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 NE Dixie Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
