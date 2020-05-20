1600 NE Dixie Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Charming ground level condo w/ water views being offered for rent fully furnished/turnkey! Located in River Club Condo, this 2BR/2BA condo features an open floor plan and beautiful updates. Upgrades include bamboo flooring throughout, granite and SS appliances in the kitchen, under cabinet lighting, updated furnishings & bathrooms as well as custom light fixtures & fans. Master suite has a nice size closet and spa-like shower with rain feature! All utilities are included in the rent. Condo amenities include pool, clubhouse, exercise room, grilling area and recently renovated Marina. Located minutes from downtown Jensen Beach, Stuart, beaches, shopping and dining. Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle!