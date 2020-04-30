All apartments in Rio Pinar
Find more places like 742 ROYALTON ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rio Pinar, FL
/
742 ROYALTON ROAD
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

742 ROYALTON ROAD

742 Royalton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

742 Royalton Road, Rio Pinar, FL 32825

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In addition to a spacious backyard, this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 ROYALTON ROAD have any available units?
742 ROYALTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rio Pinar, FL.
What amenities does 742 ROYALTON ROAD have?
Some of 742 ROYALTON ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 ROYALTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
742 ROYALTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 ROYALTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 742 ROYALTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio Pinar.
Does 742 ROYALTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 742 ROYALTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 742 ROYALTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 ROYALTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 ROYALTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 742 ROYALTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 742 ROYALTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 742 ROYALTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 742 ROYALTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 ROYALTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 742 ROYALTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 742 ROYALTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLAzalea Park, FLConway, FLUniversity, FLGoldenrod, FLPine Castle, FLFairview Shores, FL
Bithlo, FLFern Park, FLMeadow Woods, FLWedgefield, FLOak Ridge, FLSouthchase, FLLongwood, FLLockhart, FLPine Hills, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWilliamsburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology