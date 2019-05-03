2663 GREENWILLOW DRIVE

Amenities

Spacious lake front pool home in Southeast Orlando gated community The Preserves at Villages of Rio Pinar. Two story house features three car garage, private screened pool and nice lake views. Great floor plan with first floor master bedroom. Other three bedrooms and large loft area upstairs. Stainless steel appliances and solid surface counters in kitchen. Easy Living - home is Professionally managed and rent includes lawn and pool maintenance. The Preserves at Villages of Rio Pinar is a gated community offering great amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, playground, basketball and tennis courts. Centrally located and convenient to toll road 417 making for easy commute to just about anywhere around town - Lee Vista, Waterford, UCF, Downtown Orlando, International Airport, Lake Nona and Medical City.