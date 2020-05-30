2644 TREYMORE DRIVE

Amenities

Located in the Villages of Rio Pinar community in Orlando, FL, this delightful home has vinyl plank floors, over-sized windows, vaulted ceilings, an inviting living room, beautiful kitchen countertops, coordinating appliances, stylish lighting, and updated bath fixtures. There's a large garage for parking and extra storage, and an impressive backyard for relaxation or entertainment. Yes, this home is the one you wished you lived in and now it can be yours. Community amenities include a basketball court, a playground, a tennis court, and a sparkling pool. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.