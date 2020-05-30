All apartments in Rio Pinar
Rio Pinar, FL
2644 TREYMORE DRIVE
2644 TREYMORE DRIVE

2644 Treymore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2644 Treymore Drive, Rio Pinar, FL 32825
Villages Of Rio Pinar

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in the Villages of Rio Pinar community in Orlando, FL, this delightful home has vinyl plank floors, over-sized windows, vaulted ceilings, an inviting living room, beautiful kitchen countertops, coordinating appliances, stylish lighting, and updated bath fixtures. There's a large garage for parking and extra storage, and an impressive backyard for relaxation or entertainment. Yes, this home is the one you wished you lived in and now it can be yours. Community amenities include a basketball court, a playground, a tennis court, and a sparkling pool. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2644 TREYMORE DRIVE have any available units?
2644 TREYMORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rio Pinar, FL.
What amenities does 2644 TREYMORE DRIVE have?
Some of 2644 TREYMORE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2644 TREYMORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2644 TREYMORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2644 TREYMORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2644 TREYMORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio Pinar.
Does 2644 TREYMORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2644 TREYMORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2644 TREYMORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2644 TREYMORE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2644 TREYMORE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2644 TREYMORE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2644 TREYMORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2644 TREYMORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2644 TREYMORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2644 TREYMORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2644 TREYMORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2644 TREYMORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

