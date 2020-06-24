All apartments in Rio Pinar
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

1306 Ensenada Drive

1306 Ensenada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Ensenada Drive, Rio Pinar, FL 32825

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Single Family Home in Rio Pinar Estates, Orlando - LARGE, Unfurnished single family home that BACKS UP to the Rio Pinar Country Club! Lovely established neighborhood minutes from golf course. Just under 3,200 SF of living space in this SIX bedroom THREE and a half bathroom home! The master suite is downstairs while all the other bedrooms are upstairs! Granite countertops in the kitchen and like new stainless steel appliances! Family room, formal living room, and formal dining room! Bring the whole family!

Available NOW!!

*MUST HAVE RENTER'S INSURANCE

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-760-4400
afpm@ackleyflorida.com
www,ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
Application fee $75 per adult
$125 Lease Doc fee (once the application has been approved)
Pet friendly with a $250 pet FEE. No aggressive breeds!
Sorry, this property is not under the Section 8 Housing Program

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

(RLNE4942551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Ensenada Drive have any available units?
1306 Ensenada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rio Pinar, FL.
Is 1306 Ensenada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Ensenada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Ensenada Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 Ensenada Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1306 Ensenada Drive offer parking?
No, 1306 Ensenada Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1306 Ensenada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Ensenada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Ensenada Drive have a pool?
No, 1306 Ensenada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Ensenada Drive have accessible units?
No, 1306 Ensenada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Ensenada Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Ensenada Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Ensenada Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 Ensenada Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
