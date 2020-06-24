1306 Ensenada Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Single Family Home in Rio Pinar Estates, Orlando - LARGE, Unfurnished single family home that BACKS UP to the Rio Pinar Country Club! Lovely established neighborhood minutes from golf course. Just under 3,200 SF of living space in this SIX bedroom THREE and a half bathroom home! The master suite is downstairs while all the other bedrooms are upstairs! Granite countertops in the kitchen and like new stainless steel appliances! Family room, formal living room, and formal dining room! Bring the whole family!



Available NOW!!



*MUST HAVE RENTER'S INSURANCE



Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

407-760-4400

afpm@ackleyflorida.com

www,ackleyflorida.com



12 Month Lease

Application fee $75 per adult

$125 Lease Doc fee (once the application has been approved)

Pet friendly with a $250 pet FEE. No aggressive breeds!

Sorry, this property is not under the Section 8 Housing Program



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!



(RLNE4942551)