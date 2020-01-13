2275 SW 20TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This Unit was RECENTLY REMODELED with Beautiful Ceramic Tile Floors Throughout. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS and APPLIANCES. BRAND NEW HIGH EFFICIENCY CENTRAL A/C for Lower Power Bills. Brand New Bathroom with NEW TUB, TOILET, VANITY and SINK. Situated on a Dead-End Street with Plenty of Open Parking. Short Drive to Shopping or the Beaches. Huge Living Room-Dining Room Combination. Washer/Dryer Hookups in Kitchen Alcove. Large Partially-Fenced Yard. WATER AND LAWN SERVICE ARE INCLUDED IN RENT.