Ridgecrest, FL
2275 SW 20TH AVENUE
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

2275 SW 20TH AVENUE

2275 20th Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

2275 20th Ave SW, Ridgecrest, FL 33774
Ridgecrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This Unit was RECENTLY REMODELED with Beautiful Ceramic Tile Floors Throughout. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS and APPLIANCES. BRAND NEW HIGH EFFICIENCY CENTRAL A/C for Lower Power Bills. Brand New Bathroom with NEW TUB, TOILET, VANITY and SINK. Situated on a Dead-End Street with Plenty of Open Parking. Short Drive to Shopping or the Beaches. Huge Living Room-Dining Room Combination. Washer/Dryer Hookups in Kitchen Alcove. Large Partially-Fenced Yard. WATER AND LAWN SERVICE ARE INCLUDED IN RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2275 SW 20TH AVENUE have any available units?
2275 SW 20TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ridgecrest, FL.
What amenities does 2275 SW 20TH AVENUE have?
Some of 2275 SW 20TH AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2275 SW 20TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2275 SW 20TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2275 SW 20TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2275 SW 20TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgecrest.
Does 2275 SW 20TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2275 SW 20TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2275 SW 20TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2275 SW 20TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2275 SW 20TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2275 SW 20TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2275 SW 20TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2275 SW 20TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2275 SW 20TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2275 SW 20TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2275 SW 20TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2275 SW 20TH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

