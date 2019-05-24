All apartments in Ridgecrest
Find more places like 1975 Trotter Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ridgecrest, FL
/
1975 Trotter Rd
Last updated May 24 2019 at 1:33 PM

1975 Trotter Rd

1975 Trotter Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1975 Trotter Rd, Ridgecrest, FL 33774
Ridgecrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/10fb11a089 ---- MO/LB APP PENDING This 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Largo has freshly painted interior and exterior! It includes 3 cozy bedrooms and an open living room. Washer dryer hookups out back, so no need for coin laundry trips! No utilities included with the rent price and small pets are ok with approval. Just a quick drive to our beautiful beaches, and very close to restaurants and shopping. This deal simply won\'t last! Call us today for your viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1975 Trotter Rd have any available units?
1975 Trotter Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ridgecrest, FL.
Is 1975 Trotter Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1975 Trotter Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1975 Trotter Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1975 Trotter Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1975 Trotter Rd offer parking?
No, 1975 Trotter Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1975 Trotter Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1975 Trotter Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1975 Trotter Rd have a pool?
No, 1975 Trotter Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1975 Trotter Rd have accessible units?
No, 1975 Trotter Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1975 Trotter Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1975 Trotter Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1975 Trotter Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1975 Trotter Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSeminole, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBelleair, FLBardmoor, FLRedington Shores, FL
West Lealman, FLOldsmar, FLMadeira Beach, FLTreasure Island, FLFeather Sound, FLLealman, FLGreenbriar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSouth Pasadena, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLGulfport, FLEast Lake, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee