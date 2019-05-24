1975 Trotter Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/10fb11a089 ---- MO/LB APP PENDING This 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Largo has freshly painted interior and exterior! It includes 3 cozy bedrooms and an open living room. Washer dryer hookups out back, so no need for coin laundry trips! No utilities included with the rent price and small pets are ok with approval. Just a quick drive to our beautiful beaches, and very close to restaurants and shopping. This deal simply won\'t last! Call us today for your viewing!