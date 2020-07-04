13685 120th Street North

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

4/1 Brand new Renovation in Largo - CALL AGENT FOR TOUR @ 813-407-8990



360 VIDEO TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1892006?accessKey=5e84



This brand new complete renovation is available now. Owner has renovated the kitchen with new cabinets, countertop and appliances. Bathroom new vanity, tub re coat, New paint throughout inside and outside. Terrazzo floors throughout. Large new carport and large fenced yard. New out shed for storage.



W/D hookups. Small pets ok.



Home roof, AC have been replaced within a couple years.



Wont last long,



Tenants must pass a Credit check, 12 month min lease.



(RLNE5897371)