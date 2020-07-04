13685 120th Street North

Amenities
4/1 Brand new Renovation in Largo - CALL AGENT FOR TOUR @ 813-407-8990
360 VIDEO TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1892006?accessKey=5e84
This brand new complete renovation is available now. Owner has renovated the kitchen with new cabinets, countertop and appliances. Bathroom new vanity, tub re coat, New paint throughout inside and outside. Terrazzo floors throughout. Large new carport and large fenced yard. New out shed for storage.
W/D hookups. Small pets ok.
Home roof, AC have been replaced within a couple years.
Wont last long,
Tenants must pass a Credit check, 12 month min lease.
(RLNE5897371)