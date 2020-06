Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

Light and bright completely remodeled three bedroom / two bath home on a dead end street. Inside laundry with washer / dryer hookups. Home is tiled with laminate in bedrooms. Fenced back yard with shed. Back entrance to the Whitecell Softball Complex right in front of your driveway. Walk or ride bikes to Ridgecrest Park. Zoned for Fuguitt Elementary, Seminole Middle and High. New driveway and walkway being poured week of June 8.