12037 137th Avenue

Charming updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Florida Ranch in sought after Seminole school district. Neutral paint, and ceramic tile in all living areas with gleaming hardwoods in the bedrooms. Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with appliances and pass through to living/dining area, perfect for entertaining. Private backyard and close to Florida Botanical Gardens, Walsingham Park, shopping and more!



Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Neighborhood: Ridgecrest

High school: Largo High School

Middle school: Seminole Middle School

Elementary school: Ridgecrest Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1960

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.