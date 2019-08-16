All apartments in Ridgecrest
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:27 PM

12037 137th Avenue

12037 137th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12037 137th Avenue, Ridgecrest, FL 33778
Ridgecrest

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Charming updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Florida Ranch in sought after Seminole school district. Neutral paint, and ceramic tile in all living areas with gleaming hardwoods in the bedrooms. Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with appliances and pass through to living/dining area, perfect for entertaining. Private backyard and close to Florida Botanical Gardens, Walsingham Park, shopping and more!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Neighborhood: Ridgecrest
High school: Largo High School
Middle school: Seminole Middle School
Elementary school: Ridgecrest Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1960
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12037 137th Avenue have any available units?
12037 137th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ridgecrest, FL.
Is 12037 137th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12037 137th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12037 137th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12037 137th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgecrest.
Does 12037 137th Avenue offer parking?
No, 12037 137th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12037 137th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12037 137th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12037 137th Avenue have a pool?
No, 12037 137th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12037 137th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12037 137th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12037 137th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12037 137th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12037 137th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12037 137th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
