/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM
203 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ridge Wood Heights, FL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
2730 PROCTOR ROAD - 104
2730 Proctor Road, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
LARGE 2 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHROOMS -KITCHEN -LIVING ROOM- PARKING SPACE - AIR CONDITIONNING- LARGE 2 BEDROOM APT - 2 BATH FOR RENT -GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT- IN SARASOTA- VERY CONVENIENT TO ALL- PROPERTY MANAGER ONSITE- LANAI IN BACK -- PLEASE CALL
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2763 WOODGATE LANE
2763 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
874 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Cute 2 bedrooms - 2 bath condo located very close to shops and restaurants. 5 miles to Siesta Key Beach. Only a couple of blocks to Riverview High School and 1 mile to Phillipi Shores Elementary.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2599 WOODGATE LANE
2599 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Centrally located to desirable locations of Sarasota. Minutes from Siesta Key’s beautiful beaches, Gulf Gates eclectic restaurants, and downtown.Pinewood Village has a heated swimming pool, shuffle board, and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Ridge Wood Heights
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
19 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2950 Clark Rd, #212
2950 Clark Rd, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Seasonal/short term/annual turnkey 2/1 1/2 bath top floor condo near Siesta Key! - Seasonal, short term or annual turnkey furnished This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor is located in a small, well kept,
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209
3101 Bee Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
728 sqft
Stunning furnished two bedroom, one bath apartment off of Bee Ridge road! This well decorated end unit features high end furnishings, plush carpet, neutral paint, modern lighting, and ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4459 Beneva RD
4459 Beneva Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1189 sqft
MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE
3370 Spring Mill Cir, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1199 sqft
Updated ranch home features barrel tile roof, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, Florida room & one car garage. This home features updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets, appliances, and the tile is laid nicely on a diagonal pattern.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5452 SWIFT ROAD
5452 Swift Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1095 sqft
2BR/2BA CONDO IN THE RIVERVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR ONLY $1295 RENT. CONVENIENT TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. ON SCAT BUS LINE. BEAUTIFUL SIESTA BEACH IS A SHORT TEN MINUTE RIDE AWAY! COMMUNITY POOL.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2309 LYNN STREET
2309 Lynn Street, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
Lovely single family home in Ridgewood available for rent. This light and bright two bedroom two bathroom turnkey furnished single family home has a lots of appeal.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1664 STARLING DRIVE
1664 Starling Drive, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Look no further! It's a two bedroom, two bathroom condo for rent...In sought after gated community, centrally located, west of trail with groceries, shopping and restaurants right outside your doorstep.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
3431 CLARK ROAD
3431 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
964 sqft
This is 2 Beds and 1 bath condo, fresh paint and new floors. Excellent location less than 3 miles to famous Siesta Key, Brand New Publix, Restaurants and Shopping Center across the street miles close to I-75.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3203 BENEVA ROAD
3203 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
876 sqft
Completely remodeled ground-floor, 2-bedroom, 2-bath, condo located in a convenient community, close to shopping & transportation.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2748 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2748 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1365 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED, EASY ACCESS TO BEACHES AND DOWN TOWN. 2 Bedrooms and two baths with a lanai and washer/dryer in the condo. King sized bed in the master and a work area. Small pets are welcome with a pet fee.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE
5561 Riverbluff Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1120 sqft
Fantastic Sarasota Furnished Rental Available. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Carport, and Laundry Room. Great location, marina, in a very active 55 plus community.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3602 Beneva Road #404
3602 Beneva Rd, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1073 sqft
3602 Beneva Road #404 Available 06/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Ground Floor End Unit - BENEVA VILLAGE CONDO - Beneva Village is a 52-unit condominium located at 3500 Beneva Road in Sarasota, Florida.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5236 LAKE ARROWHEAD TRAIL
5236 Lake Arrowhead Trail, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1315 sqft
This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Second Floor Condo with lake views is located minutes from the world class beaches of Siesta Key and it also has one of the most beautiful views in Lake Arrowhead.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2746 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2746 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1376 sqft
Fantastic turnkey furnished condo available to rent in Orchid Oaks. This updated corner unit condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room/dining room/kitchen combination and a laundry room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6008 OLIVE AVENUE
6008 Olive Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1180 sqft
ATTRACTIVE FURNISHED HOUSE READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON AT $1400. FLORIDA STYLE FURNITURE AND BEACHY PASTEL COLORS. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. SECOND BATH BEING ADDED! OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2950 CLARK ROAD
2950 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
COZY LAKEFRONT COMMUNITY! NICE GROUND FLOOR, END UNIT CONDO IN TRINITY VILLAGE. CLOSE TO WORLD FAMOUS SIESTA KEY BEACH, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS. SCREENED LANAI, NICELY FURNISHED. CARPET AND TILE.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3013 CLARK ROAD
3013 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1320 sqft
LAKE VIEW! UPDATED, Spacious 2nd floor condo with vaulted ceilings and no carpet! King size bed in the master and two twins in the guest. Laundry inside the condo and a large lanai off the master and living room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5468 SWIFT ROAD
5468 Swift Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1095 sqft
GROUND FLOOR! FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL OVER SUMMER MONTHS. SPACIOUS CONDO WITH A LANAI, KING SIZE BED IN THE MASTER AND TWO DOUBLE IN THE GUEST. EASY ACCESS TO SIESTA KEY.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5677 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5677 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
GROUND FLOOR, LAKE VIEW WITH A LANAI. Very spacious 2 bedroom split floor plan with a washer and dryer in the condo. Lots of ceramic tile, little carpeting. Great location, 2 miles to Siesta Key. Covered parking and heated community pool.
Similar Pages
Ridge Wood Heights 2 BedroomsRidge Wood Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRidge Wood Heights 3 BedroomsRidge Wood Heights Apartments with Balcony
Ridge Wood Heights Apartments with GarageRidge Wood Heights Apartments with GymRidge Wood Heights Apartments with ParkingRidge Wood Heights Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL