Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2937 Maiden Lane
Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:43 PM

2937 Maiden Lane

2937 Maiden Lane · (813) 676-3252
Location

2937 Maiden Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,990

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1478 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2937 Maiden Lane have any available units?
2937 Maiden Lane has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2937 Maiden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2937 Maiden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 Maiden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2937 Maiden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridge Wood Heights.
Does 2937 Maiden Lane offer parking?
No, 2937 Maiden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2937 Maiden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2937 Maiden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 Maiden Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2937 Maiden Lane has a pool.
Does 2937 Maiden Lane have accessible units?
No, 2937 Maiden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 Maiden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2937 Maiden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2937 Maiden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2937 Maiden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
