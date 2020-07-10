All apartments in Ridge Wood Heights
Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2772 WOODGATE LANE
2772 WOODGATE LANE

2772 Woodgate Lane · (941) 812-5799
Ridge Wood Heights
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Location

2772 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL 34231

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 874 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
Centrally located to desirable locations of Sarasota. Minutes from Siesta Key’s beautiful beaches, Gulf Gates eclectic restaurants, and downtown. This split plan 2 bedroom 2 bath villa is fresh and clean will all new appliances and bright tile floors throughout. The open family room and dining room is large and opening the sliding glass doors to the extra square footage, four season room makes for a spacious multi-functional area. This room adds to the home as it is vented with A/C and heat. The wall of new windows brings the outside in as this comfortable air-conditioned room feels like a lanai. Step outside to sit in the sun on the clean gravel covered backyard. The eat-in kitchen hosts new S.S. Samsung appliances that look great against the new light cabinetry with extras like a corner lazy Susan and pantry cabinet. A walk-in shower in the master bath and a tub in the second bath. Both bathrooms have new toilets and sinks. Pinewood Village has a heated swimming pool, shuffle board, and fitness center. There is assigned parking steps away from the front door and guest spots too. Included in the rent is water/sewer, cable, and now HD cable. Please call to schedule a viewing of this villa and see for yourself the pride of ownership that went into getting this place ready for you to move in. One small pet allowed upon owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2772 WOODGATE LANE have any available units?
2772 WOODGATE LANE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2772 WOODGATE LANE have?
Some of 2772 WOODGATE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2772 WOODGATE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2772 WOODGATE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2772 WOODGATE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2772 WOODGATE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2772 WOODGATE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2772 WOODGATE LANE offers parking.
Does 2772 WOODGATE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2772 WOODGATE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2772 WOODGATE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2772 WOODGATE LANE has a pool.
Does 2772 WOODGATE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2772 WOODGATE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2772 WOODGATE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2772 WOODGATE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2772 WOODGATE LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2772 WOODGATE LANE has units with air conditioning.
