2772 WOODGATE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool shuffle board

Centrally located to desirable locations of Sarasota. Minutes from Siesta Key’s beautiful beaches, Gulf Gates eclectic restaurants, and downtown. This split plan 2 bedroom 2 bath villa is fresh and clean will all new appliances and bright tile floors throughout. The open family room and dining room is large and opening the sliding glass doors to the extra square footage, four season room makes for a spacious multi-functional area. This room adds to the home as it is vented with A/C and heat. The wall of new windows brings the outside in as this comfortable air-conditioned room feels like a lanai. Step outside to sit in the sun on the clean gravel covered backyard. The eat-in kitchen hosts new S.S. Samsung appliances that look great against the new light cabinetry with extras like a corner lazy Susan and pantry cabinet. A walk-in shower in the master bath and a tub in the second bath. Both bathrooms have new toilets and sinks. Pinewood Village has a heated swimming pool, shuffle board, and fitness center. There is assigned parking steps away from the front door and guest spots too. Included in the rent is water/sewer, cable, and now HD cable. Please call to schedule a viewing of this villa and see for yourself the pride of ownership that went into getting this place ready for you to move in. One small pet allowed upon owner approval.