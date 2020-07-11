/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:54 AM
150 Apartments for rent in Richmond West, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
15461 SW 176th Ln
15461 Southwest 176th Lane, Richmond West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2444 sqft
Amazing Home at Venetian Parc West 5Be/3Ba - Property Id: 182742 A MUST SEE!!!!...Come and Experience Venetian Parc Community Spacious Two Story Home Built in 2014 with One Bedroom and a Full Bathroom on 1st Floor.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
13934 SW 157th St
13934 Southwest 157th Street, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
This property has been beautifully remodeled. It has 24x24 porcelain floors throughout the entire house, marble bathrooms, granite countertops, high hat lighting throughout the house, and many more options you must see.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
13917 SW 172nd Ln
13917 Southwest 172nd Lane, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Townhouse in the desirable community of Serena Lakes. This townhouse features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. Ready to move and equipped with stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, nice size fenced patio.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
15835 SW 144th Ct
15835 Southwest 144th Court, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
This impeccably updated four bedrooms, two baths, is your perfect rental home. This ideal home is entirely move-in-ready – bring your things! With new impact windows and doors, new kitchen cabinets w/ Corian countertops.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
17650 SW 154th Pl
17650 Southwest 154th Place, Richmond West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
Most beautiful, Spacious two-story single family home with 5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms. Community features Clubhouse, Pool, Gym and Playground. Master bathroom with his & her's sinks, separate bathtub and shower.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
16179 SW 154th Ct
16179 Southwest 154th Court, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Gorgeous 4 bedroom,2 bath, 2 car gar. home offering vaulted ceilings,ceramic flooring,family room opens to covered porch,large corner lot,fenced.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
14009 SW 155th Ter
14009 Southwest 155th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
Beautiful Spacious 4/3 Home, (1 bedroom/1 full bathroom in the 1st floor), Huge Bedrooms spaces, Laminated Wood Floors, All appliances Stainless Steel, Large Walk in closets, New modern ceiling fans, High ceilings, Nest Thermostats, Large Center
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
13707 SW 169th Ter
13707 Southwest 169th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great One Story Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Assigned Parking Spaces right in front of the unit. Master bedroom has a nice size walk-in closet. There is Storage Shed in the patio.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond West
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
15510 SW 133rd Pl
15510 Southwest 133rd Place, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM AND 2 CAR PARKING SPACE CONDO IN THE HEART OF MIAMI. ALL TILE IN MAIN AREA, NEUTRAL PAINT, WOOD LAMINATE FLOOR IN MASTER BEDROOM. FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER IN SEPERATE ROOM.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Country Walk
13721 SW 149th Cir Ln
13721 Southwest 149th Circle Lane, Country Walk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
694 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy townhouse in the highly desired community of Country Walk. 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath, Tile floors, Stainless Steal Appliances, Granite counter top, washer/dryer in the unit. A small enclosed space for an office.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Country Walk
16131 SW 151st Ter
16131 Southwest 151st Terrace, Country Walk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
Large family home ready to move in. Double doors to enter the spacious and bright great living and dining room where you can enjoy the view of your backyard through the sliding double doors. A large bedroom and a full bath with a tub downstairs.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Country Walk
15118 SW 141st Ct
15118 Southwest 141st Court, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1870 sqft
Amazing Pool Home 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 182733 A MUST SEE!!!...
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Country Walk
15457 SW 138th Ter
15457 Southwest 138th Terrace, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Bright and Spacious Home in the sought after San Jose Estates, features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths, tile throughout common areas and wood laminate floors in the bedrooms. Beautiful white kitchen and nice patio to entertained.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond West
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
30 Units Available
Three Lakes
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,347
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
30 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,418
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,371
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
11 Units Available
Three Lakes
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,554
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1358 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Kendale Lakes West
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
18 Units Available
Lago Paradiso at the Hammocks
15000 SW 104th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
895 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a preferred Miami location. Community offer two pools, gym and nearby trails. Outdoor kitchens and grilling stations. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings and granite counters.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,307
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1422 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
19 Units Available
The Crossings
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
67 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
