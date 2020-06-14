147 Apartments for rent in Richmond West, FL with gym
Richmond West, Florida is the most populous county in Florida, and for good reason.
Situated southeast of Florida, Richmond West is part of the Miami-Dade County. This 4.17 square mile-city is home of approximately 32,000 people. With easy access to famous beaches, tropical weather, and other conveniences of urban life, this small haven could very well be a good alternative to anyone who wants to live the Miami lifestyle minus the fanfare. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Richmond West renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.