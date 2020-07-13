/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM
125 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Redington Shores, FL
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
170 174TH AVENUE E
170 174th Avenue, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beach Community Seasonal rental, nicely furnished, utilities included! Fenced & Pet Friendly! Six month minimum rental includes tax and utilities. Beautiful ground floor unit of two family home.
Results within 1 mile of Redington Shores
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
13600 PARK BOULEVARD
13600 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3044 sqft
Renovated and Ready June 1st! Exceptional Custom Built Home over 3,000 SF of Amazing Living Space. All New Bathrooms, Lighting, Fresh Paint and More.
Results within 5 miles of Redington Shores
Verified
1 of 190
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Mill Pond
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
4 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Ridgecrest
11726 126th Terrace North
11726 126th Terrace North, Ridgecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1056 sqft
3/2 Home is on a large open lot with plenty of yard surrounding property. Walking inside you have an open living/ dining room area which connects into the kitchen and rest of the home all with tiled flooring.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
4125 Park Street North
4125 Park St N, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
608 sqft
This home boasts an open and inviting floor plan, a spacious kitchen & a beautiful owners suite. Self-tour this home today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10549 94th Place
10549 94th Place, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1632 sqft
Great Location! 2br/1.5ba bonus room and loft home available now! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Fantastic 2br.1.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
151 148th Ave E Unit 1
151 148th Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
Madeira Beach 1/1 Duplex Home Awaits YOU! Adorable home that is spacious yet cozy. Compact kitchen with ample maple cabinets and counter space. Full bathroom rounds out this cute home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
7150 79th Street North
7150 79th Street, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Welcome to Pinellas Park , Fl , Beautiful home 3 bed 2 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Large living room -Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12217 Sunshine Ln
12217 Sunshine Lane, Treasure Island, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1807 sqft
Historic 3/2 on Treasure Island Beach!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14162 88th Ave N
14162 88th Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1303 sqft
14162 88th Ave N Available 07/19/20 Enjoy Floridan Life - 55+ 2BR/2BA Single Family Home in Seminole - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Fantastic 55+ community single family home in Tamarac Seminole! Yearly/Unfurnished rental.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9435 Lynn Ln Apt C
9435 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7680 92nd Street
7680 92nd Street, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
This comfortable and spacious Condo has a community pool lounge area and covered parking in a tree lined pet friendly community.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9467 Lynn Ln Apt A
9467 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
11276 KAPOK GRAND CIRCLE
11276 Kapok Grand Circle, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1332 sqft
Kapok Grand, a gated community with a range of amenities, closeness to the Beaches, pet friendly, and much more offers an in-style living all year round. Enjoy this beautifully updated townhome and take advantage of this paradise.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
11447 PARK BOULEVARD
11447 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
504 sqft
Don't miss this quiet condo in Seminole. Walking distance to the new city center and a quick drive to the beach! One bedroom 1 bath updated unit with covered parking spot. Will consider a small pet.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
2658 Sunny Breeze Avenue - C
2658 Sunny Breeze Avenue, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
Welcome to Largo Fl , Beautiful home 1 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Water, sewer, trash included. -Washer/dryer included.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Chateaux De Bardmoor
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
995 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Seminole. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: cable and water. Is pet friendly. one pet under 30 lbs.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
303 162nd Avenue
303 162nd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1702 sqft
3 Blocks to the BEACH - 4 FOUR BED 2.5 Bath RENTAL. Private GUEST SUITE. Do you love being close to the beach? Then this is the place to be! The silky soft sands of Redington Beach are an easy stroll that's just up the street from this 4 Bedroom 2.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
600 Barry Place
600 Barry Place, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2075 sqft
WONDERFUL home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants. 600 Barry neighborhood is complete with half circle drive, double over sized garage balconies off of bedrooms.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
423 150TH AVENUE
423 150th Ave, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Walk to the Beach! Waterfront condo featuring a very spacious split floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen wood cabinets, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, inside laundry area, large living room and dining
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
8030 47TH AVENUE N
8030 47th Avenue North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1296 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL GOOD TO JULY 31, 2020! HALF OFF FIRST MONTH OF YOUR NEW LEASE! SAVE BIG! Beautiful refurbished 2/1 near Tyrone Mall. No HUD/Section 8 accepted. Background check required of all adult occupants. Clean Background REQUIRED.
