Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

17900 GULF BOULEVARD

17900 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 432-4158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17900 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL 33708
Redington Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11A · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
AVAILABLE BEGINNING MAY 11, 2020 - 30 DAY MIN. RENTAL. Why spend the winter inside or worse digging out of a snow storm when you can Enjoy the Best of Beach Living in this 11th Floor DIRECT GULF FRONT Condominium with Panoramic Gulf and Beach Views from every room and the wrap-around balcony. Redington Towers is an exclusive gated community located directly on the beautiful Gulf of Mexico. This updated unit features floor to ceiling sliding glass doors from the living room, dining room and master bedroom that all open to the enormous wrap-around balcony. The delightful kitchen features granite counters, tile backsplash, lots of storage and a sunny breakfast nook overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. The master bedroom has an on-suite bath, walk-in closet, two double beds and stunning year round sunsets. The split bedroom plan offers a guest bedroom with two twin beds and a walk in closet.
Tastefully furnished and accessorized with everything you need for a relaxing beach vacation and ready for immediate occupancy. Surrounded by water, enjoy stunning views of the Gulf and Intracoastal Waterway from every room. The Redington Towers offers the best of beach living with incredible amenities including 24/7 gated security, heated pool, a fitness center, game room, billiards, library, card room and large clubhouse. 2 assigned parking spaces a plus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17900 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
17900 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17900 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 17900 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17900 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
17900 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17900 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 17900 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Shores.
Does 17900 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 17900 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 17900 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17900 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17900 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 17900 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 17900 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 17900 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 17900 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17900 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17900 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17900 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
