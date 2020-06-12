17900 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

AVAILABLE BEGINNING MAY 11, 2020 - 30 DAY MIN. RENTAL. Why spend the winter inside or worse digging out of a snow storm when you can Enjoy the Best of Beach Living in this 11th Floor DIRECT GULF FRONT Condominium with Panoramic Gulf and Beach Views from every room and the wrap-around balcony. Redington Towers is an exclusive gated community located directly on the beautiful Gulf of Mexico. This updated unit features floor to ceiling sliding glass doors from the living room, dining room and master bedroom that all open to the enormous wrap-around balcony. The delightful kitchen features granite counters, tile backsplash, lots of storage and a sunny breakfast nook overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. The master bedroom has an on-suite bath, walk-in closet, two double beds and stunning year round sunsets. The split bedroom plan offers a guest bedroom with two twin beds and a walk in closet.

Tastefully furnished and accessorized with everything you need for a relaxing beach vacation and ready for immediate occupancy. Surrounded by water, enjoy stunning views of the Gulf and Intracoastal Waterway from every room. The Redington Towers offers the best of beach living with incredible amenities including 24/7 gated security, heated pool, a fitness center, game room, billiards, library, card room and large clubhouse. 2 assigned parking spaces a plus!