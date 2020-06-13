17980 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Enjoy the sounds of surf from this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom furnished condo overlooking the the Gulf of Mexico with a welcoming, open floor plan. Furnished for those who appreciate a touch of luxury, this home is decorated in cool blues and grey's with comfortable and tasteful furnishings. The bright and airy kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and all the comforts of home as well as the appreciated extras like a microwave, dishwasher and full-sized washer/dryer making the everyday necessities hassle free. The six-person dining area opens up to the living room and breathtaking views of wht sandy beaches.

There is a solar heated outdoor pool for you to cool off and lounge in comfort without ever leaving the property. Your condo also comes with the convenience of covered parking. Ideally located in Redington Beach, known for its laid back and friendly atmosphere, Lighthouse Point is a short walk to several restaurants. The area is great for enjoying spectacular shorelines without the crowds and commotion. You will find a perfect blend of restaurants, shopping, and water activities are close at hand. Just a few minutes south is the popular John's Pass with over 100 shops and restaurants in addition to water sports rentals, and lively nightlife.