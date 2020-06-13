All apartments in Redington Shores
Find more places like 17980 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redington Shores, FL
/
17980 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:46 AM

17980 GULF BOULEVARD

17980 Gulf Boulevard · (813) 765-6898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redington Shores
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

17980 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL 33708
Redington Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1405 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Enjoy the sounds of surf from this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom furnished condo overlooking the the Gulf of Mexico with a welcoming, open floor plan. Furnished for those who appreciate a touch of luxury, this home is decorated in cool blues and grey's with comfortable and tasteful furnishings. The bright and airy kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and all the comforts of home as well as the appreciated extras like a microwave, dishwasher and full-sized washer/dryer making the everyday necessities hassle free. The six-person dining area opens up to the living room and breathtaking views of wht sandy beaches.
There is a solar heated outdoor pool for you to cool off and lounge in comfort without ever leaving the property. Your condo also comes with the convenience of covered parking. Ideally located in Redington Beach, known for its laid back and friendly atmosphere, Lighthouse Point is a short walk to several restaurants. The area is great for enjoying spectacular shorelines without the crowds and commotion. You will find a perfect blend of restaurants, shopping, and water activities are close at hand. Just a few minutes south is the popular John's Pass with over 100 shops and restaurants in addition to water sports rentals, and lively nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17980 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
17980 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17980 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 17980 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17980 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
17980 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17980 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 17980 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Shores.
Does 17980 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 17980 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 17980 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17980 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17980 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 17980 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 17980 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 17980 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 17980 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17980 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17980 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17980 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17980 GULF BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redington Shores 2 BedroomsRedington Shores Apartments with Pool
Redington Shores Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedington Shores Furnished Apartments
Redington Shores Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL
Cheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity