All apartments in Redington Shores
Find more places like 17580 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redington Shores, FL
/
17580 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:51 AM

17580 GULF BOULEVARD

17580 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redington Shores
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

17580 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL 33708
Redington Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
View the beach and sunsets from your balcony at this great complex on the Gulf of Mexico. This complex a favorite with many amenities including shuffleboard, community room with a kitchen for gatherings, library, outdoor grills, sauna and pool. Wonderful restaurants close by and a short driving distance to amazing downtown St Petersburg with it museums theaters and galleries and sport venues. Just 40 minutes to Tampa airport and its many other great attractions. Disney only 90 minutes away. 90 day minimum rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17580 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
17580 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redington Shores, FL.
What amenities does 17580 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 17580 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17580 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
17580 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17580 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 17580 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Shores.
Does 17580 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 17580 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 17580 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17580 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17580 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 17580 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 17580 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 17580 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 17580 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17580 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17580 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17580 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redington Shores 2 BedroomsRedington Shores Apartments with Pool
Redington Shores Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedington Shores Furnished Apartments
Redington Shores Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL
Cheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg