800 182ND AVENUE E

Recently renovated tile baths and granite kitchen. Unit directly on the wide open intracoastal. 2 New sliders with built in blinds lead to a huge porch across the entire front overlooking the intracoastal. Unit located on the second floor for great unobstructed views. Deep water, davit included, fishing and lounging on the dock. 2 bedroom 1.5 baths, washer dryer connections inside unit. Carpet in the bedrooms, tile and wood in the dining, kitchen , living area and baths. Garage included storage under the stairs for all your beach things. Spiral staircase leads to the dock from the porch. Water , sewer , trash, included for a $100 flat rate.