All apartments in Redington Shores
Find more places like 800 182ND AVENUE E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redington Shores, FL
/
800 182ND AVENUE E
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:34 AM

800 182ND AVENUE E

800 182nd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redington Shores
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

800 182nd Avenue East, Redington Shores, FL 33708
Redington Shores

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated tile baths and granite kitchen. Unit directly on the wide open intracoastal. 2 New sliders with built in blinds lead to a huge porch across the entire front overlooking the intracoastal. Unit located on the second floor for great unobstructed views. Deep water, davit included, fishing and lounging on the dock. 2 bedroom 1.5 baths, washer dryer connections inside unit. Carpet in the bedrooms, tile and wood in the dining, kitchen , living area and baths. Garage included storage under the stairs for all your beach things. Spiral staircase leads to the dock from the porch. Water , sewer , trash, included for a $100 flat rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 182ND AVENUE E have any available units?
800 182ND AVENUE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redington Shores, FL.
What amenities does 800 182ND AVENUE E have?
Some of 800 182ND AVENUE E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 182ND AVENUE E currently offering any rent specials?
800 182ND AVENUE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 182ND AVENUE E pet-friendly?
No, 800 182ND AVENUE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Shores.
Does 800 182ND AVENUE E offer parking?
Yes, 800 182ND AVENUE E offers parking.
Does 800 182ND AVENUE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 182ND AVENUE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 182ND AVENUE E have a pool?
No, 800 182ND AVENUE E does not have a pool.
Does 800 182ND AVENUE E have accessible units?
No, 800 182ND AVENUE E does not have accessible units.
Does 800 182ND AVENUE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 182ND AVENUE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 182ND AVENUE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 182ND AVENUE E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redington Shores Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedington Shores Apartments with Parking
Redington Shores Apartments with PoolsRedington Shores Dog Friendly Apartments
Redington Shores Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee