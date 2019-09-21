215 176TH TERRACE E

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Redington Shores, Florida's beach living city. This Pinellas County Barrier Island rental home is positioned perfectly in a great neighborhood. Your beautiful beach and great restaurants are within 3/10ths of a mile. Your floors are all tile, the walls have a fresh coat of paint. The appliances are less then two years old and the windows are double thermal pane. With the AC system being replaced in 2016 this makes for a very reasonable power bill. There's a bonus family room with french doors leading out to a huge screened in patio. Your home offers three big picture windows, two face South which bring in wonderful bright natural light. Both bedrooms have built-in wall dressers and the back yard is fully fenced. Call to see your new home today!!!