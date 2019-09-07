All apartments in Redington Shores
Find more places like 215 176TH AVENUE E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redington Shores, FL
/
215 176TH AVENUE E
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

215 176TH AVENUE E

215 176th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redington Shores
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

215 176th Avenue, Redington Shores, FL 33708
Redington Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Redington Shores, Florida's beach living city. This Pinellas County Barrier Island rental home is positioned perfectly in a great neighborhood. Your beautiful beach and great restaurants are within 3/10ths of a mile. Your floors are all tile, the walls have a fresh coat of paint. The appliances are less then two years old and the windows are double thermal pane. With the AC system being replaced in 2016 this makes for a very reasonable power bill. There's a bonus family room with french doors leading out to a huge screened in patio. Your home offers three big picture windows, two face South which bring in wonderful bright natural light. Both bedrooms have built-in wall dressers and the back yard is fully fenced. Call to see your new home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 176TH AVENUE E have any available units?
215 176TH AVENUE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redington Shores, FL.
What amenities does 215 176TH AVENUE E have?
Some of 215 176TH AVENUE E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 176TH AVENUE E currently offering any rent specials?
215 176TH AVENUE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 176TH AVENUE E pet-friendly?
No, 215 176TH AVENUE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Shores.
Does 215 176TH AVENUE E offer parking?
Yes, 215 176TH AVENUE E offers parking.
Does 215 176TH AVENUE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 176TH AVENUE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 176TH AVENUE E have a pool?
No, 215 176TH AVENUE E does not have a pool.
Does 215 176TH AVENUE E have accessible units?
No, 215 176TH AVENUE E does not have accessible units.
Does 215 176TH AVENUE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 176TH AVENUE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 176TH AVENUE E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 215 176TH AVENUE E has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redington Shores Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedington Shores Apartments with Parking
Redington Shores Apartments with PoolsRedington Shores Dog Friendly Apartments
Redington Shores Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee