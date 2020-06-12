18304 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated pool shuffle board

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna

Welcome to The Shore Mariner - the best kept secret on the beach! Enjoy the best of beach living in this spacious condominium home with Gulf Front views and overlooking the heated pool too! This condo features a split plan with two king size bedrooms each with an on-suite bath. Updated kitchen with built in breakfast bar and updated appliances. Relax and enjoy your morning coffee or spectacular sunsets on your balcony overlooking the large heated pool and the wide, sugar sand beach. The balcony is screened in allowing expanding you living space year round. Fully furnished, decorated and accessorized for a complete turn-key resort style rental home. Private, covered carport parking. The Shore Mariner features a huge heated pool, spa, sauna, shuffleboard, outdoor BBQ area, recreation room and more. Located directly on the beautiful white sand beach this peaceful condominium community offers an active social calendar and a residential lifestyle. Come enjoy the best of beach living at The Shore Mariner - the premier 55+ community on the beach. Available Oct. 4, 2020 - December 31, 2020 for off-season rental and Jan-April 2021 for Seasonal Rental. 90 day minimum rental required. Cable, Internet and phone included!