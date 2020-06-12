All apartments in Redington Shores
Find more places like 18304 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redington Shores, FL
/
18304 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

18304 GULF BOULEVARD

18304 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 432-4158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redington Shores
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18304 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL 33708
Redington Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Welcome to The Shore Mariner - the best kept secret on the beach! Enjoy the best of beach living in this spacious condominium home with Gulf Front views and overlooking the heated pool too! This condo features a split plan with two king size bedrooms each with an on-suite bath. Updated kitchen with built in breakfast bar and updated appliances. Relax and enjoy your morning coffee or spectacular sunsets on your balcony overlooking the large heated pool and the wide, sugar sand beach. The balcony is screened in allowing expanding you living space year round. Fully furnished, decorated and accessorized for a complete turn-key resort style rental home. Private, covered carport parking. The Shore Mariner features a huge heated pool, spa, sauna, shuffleboard, outdoor BBQ area, recreation room and more. Located directly on the beautiful white sand beach this peaceful condominium community offers an active social calendar and a residential lifestyle. Come enjoy the best of beach living at The Shore Mariner - the premier 55+ community on the beach. Available Oct. 4, 2020 - December 31, 2020 for off-season rental and Jan-April 2021 for Seasonal Rental. 90 day minimum rental required. Cable, Internet and phone included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18304 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
18304 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18304 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 18304 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18304 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
18304 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18304 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 18304 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Shores.
Does 18304 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 18304 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 18304 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18304 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18304 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 18304 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 18304 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 18304 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 18304 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18304 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 18304 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 18304 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18304 GULF BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redington Shores 2 BedroomsRedington Shores Apartments with Pool
Redington Shores Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedington Shores Furnished Apartments
Redington Shores Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL
Cheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity