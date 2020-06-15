All apartments in Redington Beach
Location

303 162nd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL 33708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1702 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
guest suite
3 Blocks to the BEACH - 4 FOUR BED 2.5 Bath RENTAL. Private GUEST SUITE. Do you love being close to the beach? Then this is the place to be! The silky soft sands of Redington Beach are an easy stroll that's just up the street from this 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home. Lots of storage space. Ample parking. You'll love the beautiful faux wood tile flooring (easy for cleanup and maintenance). The appealing kitchen with attractive counters and appliances, a built-in pantry and dining area. 4th bedroom has its own bath, a large store room/closet, separate double door entry and could make an ideal office or private guest suite. Out back you'll find a large raised patio deck and thick landscaping that delivers lots of privacy in this fenced rear and side yard on a large corner lot just a block from the Bay and 3 blocks to the Gulf. All bedrooms offer good size and closet space. Take advantage of this excellent opportunity to live in your own home near the beach and highly rated school and at an affordable rent. Grab your cooler/backpack and portable chair and the Gulf will be yours!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 162nd Avenue have any available units?
303 162nd Avenue has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 162nd Avenue have?
Some of 303 162nd Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 162nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
303 162nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 162nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 162nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 303 162nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 303 162nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 303 162nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 162nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 162nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 303 162nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 303 162nd Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 303 162nd Avenue has accessible units.
Does 303 162nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 162nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 162nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 162nd Avenue has units with air conditioning.
