16116 6TH STREET E

Fabulous two story waterfront home. Nestled in the prestigious waterfront community of Redington Beach, this spacious home features a unique split plan. Downstairs offers a large living room with wood burning fireplace, family room, a bedroom and bath. Ascend the gracious wood staircase to the upper level. Light and bright, the upper level features 3 additional bedrooms, a large living room, and dining room along with a waterfront bonus room with stunning water and sunset views. Convenient Jack-and-Jill baths both upstairs and down. New dock and seawall on sailboat water with tie poles. Extra-long driveway and a two car garage. Redington Beach is a unique residential community with two parks, playground, outdoor fitness course, basketball, picnic pavilions and more. In addition, residents of this waterfront oasis enjoy a private beach parking lot reserved exclusively for Redington Beach. Redington Beach is a friendly, active, social community with many events to meet your neighbors throughout the year.