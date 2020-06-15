All apartments in Redington Beach
Find more places like 16116 6TH STREET E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redington Beach, FL
/
16116 6TH STREET E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:26 PM

16116 6TH STREET E

16116 6th Street East · (727) 504-6863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16116 6th Street East, Redington Beach, FL 33708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2435 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
garage
Fabulous two story waterfront home. Nestled in the prestigious waterfront community of Redington Beach, this spacious home features a unique split plan. Downstairs offers a large living room with wood burning fireplace, family room, a bedroom and bath. Ascend the gracious wood staircase to the upper level. Light and bright, the upper level features 3 additional bedrooms, a large living room, and dining room along with a waterfront bonus room with stunning water and sunset views. Convenient Jack-and-Jill baths both upstairs and down. New dock and seawall on sailboat water with tie poles. Extra-long driveway and a two car garage. Redington Beach is a unique residential community with two parks, playground, outdoor fitness course, basketball, picnic pavilions and more. In addition, residents of this waterfront oasis enjoy a private beach parking lot reserved exclusively for Redington Beach. Redington Beach is a friendly, active, social community with many events to meet your neighbors throughout the year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16116 6TH STREET E have any available units?
16116 6TH STREET E has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16116 6TH STREET E have?
Some of 16116 6TH STREET E's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16116 6TH STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
16116 6TH STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16116 6TH STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 16116 6TH STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Beach.
Does 16116 6TH STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 16116 6TH STREET E offers parking.
Does 16116 6TH STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16116 6TH STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16116 6TH STREET E have a pool?
No, 16116 6TH STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 16116 6TH STREET E have accessible units?
No, 16116 6TH STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 16116 6TH STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16116 6TH STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 16116 6TH STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 16116 6TH STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16116 6TH STREET E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redington Beach 2 BedroomsRedington Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redington Beach Apartments with GarageRedington Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Redington Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity