Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:11 PM

16629 CARACARA COURT

16629 Caracara Court · No Longer Available
Location

16629 Caracara Court, Quail Ridge, FL 34610
Quail Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WELCOME TO YOUR REMODELED HOME at 16629 Caracara Ct, Spring Hill in the upscale gated community of Quail Ridge. Your 2 bed + office (easily 3rd bed), 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located on a cul de sac street with conservation views. Key exterior features are fresh paint & MASSIVE pavered & screened lanai perfect for outdoor dining & relaxation. As you step inside, you'll LOVE the thick vinyl, water-resistant flooring throughout the home for fluidity of design & the satin-finish paint in neutral hues on all the walls. The GOURMET kitchen features GRANITE counters in shimmery colors, high-end glass backsplash, breakfast bar, solid wood cabinets with MODERN cylindrical handles & crown molding, pantry & stainless steel appliances including a convection oven & side-by-side fridge with ice dispenser. The OPEN FLOOR PLAN consists of the kitchen, dinette, living & dining rooms. You'll enjoy various upgrades like quiet ceiling fans with remotes, SPARKLING crystal pendant light in the foyer & contemporary chandelier & feature wall in the dining room. EVERYTHING inside this home has been renovated! The master bedroom can easily accommodate king-size furniture. The SENSUAL master bath features dual rectangular sinks, matching granite counters, wood cabinets, garden soaking tub, separate shower & HUGE walk-in closet with built-in shelving. The 2nd bedroom makes a perfect guest space with the other full bathroom nearby. The den with French doors located in the front of the home is an IDEAL office space. 1 small pet is OK. Rent includes lawn maintenance, pest control outside the home & trash. Due at lease signing is first month's rent, 1.5X security deposit & pet fee (if applicable). Home is available right away. MAKE THIS YOUR FUTURE HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16629 CARACARA COURT have any available units?
16629 CARACARA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quail Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 16629 CARACARA COURT have?
Some of 16629 CARACARA COURT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16629 CARACARA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16629 CARACARA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16629 CARACARA COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 16629 CARACARA COURT is pet friendly.
Does 16629 CARACARA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 16629 CARACARA COURT offers parking.
Does 16629 CARACARA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16629 CARACARA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16629 CARACARA COURT have a pool?
No, 16629 CARACARA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16629 CARACARA COURT have accessible units?
No, 16629 CARACARA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16629 CARACARA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16629 CARACARA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 16629 CARACARA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 16629 CARACARA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

