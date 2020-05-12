16629 CARACARA COURT

Amenities
WELCOME TO YOUR REMODELED HOME at 16629 Caracara Ct, Spring Hill in the upscale gated community of Quail Ridge. Your 2 bed + office (easily 3rd bed), 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located on a cul de sac street with conservation views. Key exterior features are fresh paint & MASSIVE pavered & screened lanai perfect for outdoor dining & relaxation. As you step inside, you'll LOVE the thick vinyl, water-resistant flooring throughout the home for fluidity of design & the satin-finish paint in neutral hues on all the walls. The GOURMET kitchen features GRANITE counters in shimmery colors, high-end glass backsplash, breakfast bar, solid wood cabinets with MODERN cylindrical handles & crown molding, pantry & stainless steel appliances including a convection oven & side-by-side fridge with ice dispenser. The OPEN FLOOR PLAN consists of the kitchen, dinette, living & dining rooms. You'll enjoy various upgrades like quiet ceiling fans with remotes, SPARKLING crystal pendant light in the foyer & contemporary chandelier & feature wall in the dining room. EVERYTHING inside this home has been renovated! The master bedroom can easily accommodate king-size furniture. The SENSUAL master bath features dual rectangular sinks, matching granite counters, wood cabinets, garden soaking tub, separate shower & HUGE walk-in closet with built-in shelving. The 2nd bedroom makes a perfect guest space with the other full bathroom nearby. The den with French doors located in the front of the home is an IDEAL office space. 1 small pet is OK. Rent includes lawn maintenance, pest control outside the home & trash. Due at lease signing is first month's rent, 1.5X security deposit & pet fee (if applicable). Home is available right away. MAKE THIS YOUR FUTURE HOME!