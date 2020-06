Amenities

SEASONAL RENTAL, 3 Month Minimum 2700.00+ tax 1000.00 deposit, - FAIRWAYS AT BURNT STORE ISLES - 2 BR/2 BA 2nd floor (just 2 small flights of stairs) end unit with updated furnishings, washer and dryer, light and bright, screened lanai overlooks the fairway so you have privacy and beauty. community pool, one covered parking space. Close to shopping, 8 mins to Downtown Punta Gorda, and just 20 mins to N. Ft.Myers, easy access to 41, bonus SMALL PET ACCEPTED!!